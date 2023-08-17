New indoor soccer team Magic City SC to play in Pelham Civic Complex in January Published 6:10 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

PELHAM – The National Indoor Soccer League (NISL) announced on Thursday, Aug. 17 that Magic City Soccer Club will be added to the league as an expansion team for the 2024 season.

Magic City SC will play its home games at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena when its 16-game season starts in January 2024.

Pelham city officials expressed excitement for the news that Magic City SC would join the Birmingham Bulls as the second professional team to play in the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena.

“On behalf of the City of Pelham and Venuworks of Pelham, we welcome the Magic City SC and the NISL to the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena,” Seth Greenberg, executive director of the Pelham Civic Complex, said. “We are delighted to add a second professional sports franchise to our facility and can’t wait to get the season started. Having the ability for fans to not only watch professional indoor soccer at our facility, but also play here is very exciting for us.”

Magic City SC is the just latest addition to bring an economic boost to Pelham. Pelham’s Canopy Project will open in September across the street from the Bulls and Magic City SC’s home arena, containing Taco Mac, Cahaba Cycles, Mountain High Outfitters and a 234-unit apartment complex within its 25,000 square foot area.

Magic City SC’s new home is also close to other popular food and entertainment venues along Cahaba Valley Rd, including Oak Mountain State Park, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre and Oak Mountain Brewing Company, making it a prime location to generate revenue for the city of Pelham.

Pelham City Manager Gretchen DiFante also noted that the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena will be able to more easily host indoor soccer tournaments for area youth and adults once Magic City SC moves in.

“We are thrilled that the Magic City Soccer Club has decided to make its home in Pelham,” DiFante said. “Not only will they provide entertainment and promote soccer in the area, we will also be able to host competitive indoor soccer leagues and tournaments at the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena. This will provide another sport for both youth and adults in our community.”

Magic City SC will field both a men’s and women’s team, which provides an opportunity to further grow all forms of soccer in the Birmingham area. The men’s and women’s teams will play double-headers for all of their regular season matches, including their eight home matches.

The NISL will enter its fourth season next year after its founding in January 2021. Magic City SC’s inaugural season will run from January to May 2024.

Season tickets are now on sale for Magic City SC, starting at $120 for all eight regular season double-headers, and the club have also launched a form for more information about tickets for groups of 15 or more people.

Full pricing information can be found on their website, Magiccitysc.com/seasontickets. Single game tickets will go on sale in December.

The NISL and Magic City SC will hold a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena to formally introduce the team, league and personnel, as well as to announce other details about the club.

Magic City SC will become the second professional soccer team in the Birmingham area alongside Birmingham Legion FC, who joined the USL Championship in 2019 to play outdoor soccer. Legion FC has made headlines in 2023 for their run to the US Open Cup quarterfinals, the addition of NBA legend Dominique Wilkins to the ownership group and the formation of a pre-professional women’s soccer team, Birmingham Legion WFC.

For more information about Magic City SC, visit Magiccitysc.com. To learn more about the NISL, visit Nislpro.com