Avadian opens a new location in Pelham Published 4:26 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The sun was hanging low in the sky over Pelham as the ribbon was cut and the newest branch of Avadian was officially opened on Thursday, Aug 18.

Avadian is one of the oldest credit unions in Alabama, having opened its doors in 1934. Originally it was known as “Alabama Telco,” but the group changed its name to Avadian in 2015. Today, Avadian serves more than 87,000 members at branches throughout Alabama. They offer access nationwide through CO-OP branches and ATMs as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Avadian aims to provide a financial experience for their customers that contains a family atmosphere, caring staff, affordable prices and innovative products and services while also supporting communities above and beyond their financial needs by sponsoring and volunteering at local events and charitable causes.

While there has been an Avadian branch in Pelham for the past several years, this new location promises to be both in a better location and in a bigger, newer building.

“We have grown to need a branch like this,” said Linda Cencula, president of Avadian Credit Union. “I’m a firm believer that things work out like they’re supposed to. We were supposed to be here.”

The opening ceremonies for the ribbon cutting began at 5:30 p.m. where Avadian staff and community members came together to celebrate, eat, drink and be merry. Mayor Waters was even in attendance at the event, along with several other city officials.

Around 6:45 p.m. the party headed outside for the official ribbon cutting ceremony. The entire party packed themselves in front of the entrance to Avadian’s branch and posed for a commemorative picture as the ribbon was cut and confetti was shot out of cannons above them.

After the ribbon cutting was completed, the party went back inside to finish off the rest of the catered food and to celebrate the start of a new area for Avadian Credit Union in Pelham.