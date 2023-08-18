Campground renovations underway at Oak Mountain State Park Published 12:04 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – As part of its mission to provide campers with the best possible experience, Oak Mountain State Park has announced a complete renovation of their main campgrounds.

“This renovation will be a wonderful mix of the amazing camping experience that our loyal camping guests have enjoyed for years, but with all new amenities and new recreational additions that will enhance the camping experience,” District Superintendent Scottie Jackson said.

On Monday, July 31, Oak Mountain temporarily closed its main campgrounds in order to begin the revamping of its camping facilities. The proposed renovations include:

-An overall upgrade to the campground’s existing facilities

–expansions to existing camping areas

-New bathhouses

-Installation of 50 AMP electrical services

-Construction of a new playground facility

-Installation of a new dog park

“Our goal at Oak Mountain State Park is to provide the highest level of quality experience for our guests, in whatever capacity they use the park,” Jackson said. “We wanted to create a top-of-the-line camping experience, and we cannot wait for our guests to make new memories with us.”

Funding for the revitalization of Oak Mountain’s main campgrounds comes from a $85,000,000 bond approved by Alabama voters back in 2022.

“This project is made possible with the cooperation of multiple partners and the bond issue supported by the voters of Alabama,” Jackson said.

Throughout the main campgrounds’ temporary closure, visitors are encouraged to make use of and visit other campsites on Oak Mountain, such as the Equestrian Campground and the BSA and BAC sites.

“We are excited for construction to begin soon at the Oak Mountain State Park Campground and are hoping to unveil this brand new amenity by the summer of 2024,” Jackson said.