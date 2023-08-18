Kay Douglas Crumley Published 9:52 am Friday, August 18, 2023

Kay Douglas Crumley, age 63, of Montevallo, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. She was born July 6, 1960 to George and Frances Douglas.

Kay received both of her Bachelor’s Degrees from the University of Montevallo in Music and Business. She retired from the Birmingham Post Office after 30 years of service. Kay loved photography, cats, dogs and Alabama Football. She played the piano for multiple churches in the area including First United Methodist Church of Calera and Wilton Bible Baptist Church.

Kay is survived by her husband of 30 years, Anthony Crumley; aunt, Carolyn Ruddy; sisters-in-law, Sheila Moon, Stefani Crumley and Melanie Crumley; friends and family, Cindy Hamm, Marie Hanks and Christie Hall; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and brother, Johnny Douglas.

The family would like to give special thanks to all of the caregivers who helped look after Kay. They also would like to thank all of the family and friends who faithfully checked on her, prayed for her and sent her cards.

A visitation for Kay will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Rockco Funeral Home, 3715 Highway 25, Montevallo, Alabama 35115. A funeral service will occur Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Rockco Funeral Home with the burial following at Shelby Memory Gardens, 8586 Highway 25, Calera, Alabama 35040.

