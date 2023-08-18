Vincent man arrested for sex crimes Published 10:02 am Friday, August 18, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

VINCENT – Vincent resident Timothy Daniel Micheal, 49, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17 on multiple sex crime charges.

On Wednesday February 1 at 11:30 a.m. , Police say coerced a girl between the ages of 12 and 16 into sexual relations with him. A crime he is said to have repeated two more times on Tuesday, July 4 and Wednesday, July 5.

Micheal’s arrest comes several months after the Micheal’s arrest comesHe is being charged wth three counts of first degree rape and three counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes.

“Nothing is more wicked than the victimization of innocent children,” Shelby County Sheriff Samaniego said. “The men and women of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have no higher purpose than bringing predators to justice.”

Micheal’s given address is located just four minutes away from Vincent Middle High School

Currently Micheal is being held at Shelby County jail without bond, and a court date has yet to be set for his case. The investigation is still ongoing and details will be released as they become available.