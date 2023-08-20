Suspect apprehended after shooting at Alabaster Texaco

Published 3:22 pm Sunday, August 20, 2023

By Noah Wortham

The Alabaster Police Department has apprehended a suspect in a shooting outside the Texaco gas station on Industrial Road on Sunday, Aug. 20. (File)

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer 

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Police Department has apprehended a suspect after a shooting occurred outside the Texaco gas station on Industrial Road.

APD officers, assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, have secured the scene after arriving at the Texaco gas station off of Industrial Road on Sunday, Aug. 20.

APD officers responded to a shooting at the gas station at approximately 12:20 p.m. and located a black male who had been shot. The male was treated by medics and transported to UAB Hospital in stable condition. A person of interest was interviewed as well as several witnesses.

The investigation is considered ongoing and anyone with any information should contact the Alabaster Police Department at 205-664-6850 or 205-664-7401.

More Alabaster Reporter

Shelby County Football Predictions: Week 1

Evangel shuts out East Central to improve to 2-0

County approves Shelby County Jail expansion

Thompson’s Jayla Forbes becomes top prospect in third year playing basketball

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...