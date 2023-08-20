Suspect apprehended after shooting at Alabaster Texaco Published 3:22 pm Sunday, August 20, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Police Department has apprehended a suspect after a shooting occurred outside the Texaco gas station on Industrial Road.

APD officers, assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, have secured the scene after arriving at the Texaco gas station off of Industrial Road on Sunday, Aug. 20.

APD officers responded to a shooting at the gas station at approximately 12:20 p.m. and located a black male who had been shot. The male was treated by medics and transported to UAB Hospital in stable condition. A person of interest was interviewed as well as several witnesses.

The investigation is considered ongoing and anyone with any information should contact the Alabaster Police Department at 205-664-6850 or 205-664-7401.