Just Show Up Show returns to Montevallo Published 2:30 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The high was 91 degrees on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the second ever Just Show Up Show where five artists took the stage and entertained the masses of Montevallo.

The first ever Just Show Up Show was previously held in 2019. This year’s show was held at Montevallo’s Orr Park and was presented by 103.7 The Q and 102.5 The Bull.

“iHeartMedia hosted a Just Show Up Show in Montevallo in 2019,” said Courtney Bennett, Montevallo Main Street’s executive director. “We were thrilled they chose to host another show in Montevallo this year. We love the arts in Montevallo, and the Pecan Grove area at Orr Park is the perfect place to host an event because it is naturally shaded and beautiful.”

The musicians that performed at the show included:

-CharlieonnaFriday, a singer and rapper known for his pop, R&B and hip-hop. He hit the Billboard’s Pop 100 with 2023’s “That’s What I Get.”

-Easton Corbin, an American neo-traditional country music singer-songwriter who won three American Country Awards in 2010.

-Kylie Morgan, a country singer-songwriter and yogi who has been writing music since she was 12 years old.

-Frank Ray, an American Country singer originally from New Mexico, he performed in the Grand Ole Opry in 2022.

-Lovelytheband, an alternative Los Angeles trio that has been blending indie-pop and rock since 2016.

“We love to celebrate everything artistic in Montevallo,” Bennett said. “They were all amazing performances.”

The music officially started at 4 p.m., and an estimated 2,000 people attended the event. A number of local vendors helped cater the event, including Slice Pizza and Soul Spot Wings.

“We would love to partner with iHeartMedia again to host another Just Show Up Show in the future,” Bennett said “In the meantime, we are getting ready for the Tinglewood Festival, which is organized by several Montevallo-based nonprofits and will be held in Orr Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.”