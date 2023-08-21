Man arrested in North Shelby for drug trafficking Published 1:59 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Curtis Dejaun Seay, 45, was arrested off Highway 280 on multiple drug charges at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

Police reports indicate that Seay was found to have multiple drugs in his possession, including:

-14.75 grams of marijuana

-2.61 grams of a fentanyl methamphetamine compound

-9.8 grams of fentanyl powder

Seay has subsequently been charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and trafficking fentanyl. He was also allegedly found to have a Glock 19 9mm handgun in his possession. Seay has previously been convicted of domestic abuse, and is not permitted to own a firearm. As a result, he is being charged with having the gun in his possession.

The act of trafficking fentanyl is prosecuted aggressively in Alabama and has added $1,000 to Seay’s overall bail bond. Fentanyl is often laced into drugs and consumed by unsuspecting users. The drug resulted in 70,601 deaths in 2021, continuing to rise in subsequent years. It has been referred to as “the deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered” by multiple members of the DEA.

Seay is currently being held at Shelby County Jail on a bond of $115,000. A date has yet to be set for his trial, but information will be released as it becomes available.