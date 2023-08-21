Two teens arrested in connection to bathroom fire at Veterans Park Published 4:11 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Two juveniles have been arrested by the Alabaster Police Department in connection with the arson of a restroom at Veterans Park.

The city of Alabaster was notified at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 that there was a fire in the women’s restroom at Veterans Park near the soccer field. There was significant damage to the standalone restroom building.

On Monday, Aug. 21 Alabaster detectives arrested two 14 year old juveniles in connection with the incident. Both teens have been charged with arson in the second degree, a class B felony and have been transported to the Shelby County Detention Center.

“Alabaster is very fortunate to have several nice parks,” Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney said. “Those who choose to damage those parks will be prosecuted.”

The bathroom at Veterans Park is closed for the foreseeable future as the city works to repair the damages.