Woman arrested for chemical endangerment of a child Published 11:39 am Monday, August 21, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – At 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, Heather Andrews, 37, was arrested in a residential area on multiple drug-related charges, including the chemical endangerment of a child.

Police say that Andrews had the following drugs in her possession:

-0.54 grams of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, a prescription drug that is used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy.

-11.22 grams of bupropion hydrochloride, a prescription drug and antidepressant that is said to create a high similar to cocaine if abused.

-0.99 grams of buprenorphine/naloxone, a prescription drug often used to treat opioid dependency.

Along with these controlled substances, Andrews was allegedly found to have a marijuana pipe in her possession.

Further complicating Andrews’ case, she is being charged with the chemical endangerment of a minor. Alabama state law defines this as “being responsible for a minor, knowingly, recklessly, or intentionally causing or permitting a child to be exposed to, ingest or inhale a controlled substance, chemical substance or drug paraphernalia.”

While Andrews’ exact relationship to the child in question is unclear, police reports indicate that Andrews’ charge originated with the child being exposed to marijuana pipes.

Currently, Andrews is being held at Shelby County Jail on a bond of $17,000. She is facing the following charges:

-2 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

-1 count of illegal possession of prescription drugs

-1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

-1 count of chemical endangerment of a child

No court date has been set for Andrews’ case, but the investigation is still ongoing, and information will be released as it becomes available.