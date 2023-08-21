‘Wonderful start:’ TMS begins new school year Published 2:23 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Excitement was in the air as students began the first day of school at Thompson Middle School.

“We have had a wonderful start to the school year,” TMS Principal Neely Woodley said. “The first day was great. There was excitement in the air about the new school year.”

Alabaster City Schools students returned to class for the new year on Thursday, Aug. 10.

“I always ask the students if they are excited and/or nervous and typically they indicate they feel both—being nervous and excited all at the same time,” Woodley said.

Woodley explained that the sixth graders are new to the school and are always anxious about finding their classes. However, after changing classes several times a day, it ends up being something they like about middle school. She also said the seventh and eighth graders enjoy seeing their friends and teachers again from the previous grades.

Woodley shared that the new school year started after a summer of preparation by the TMS staff.

During the summer, several classrooms were moved in an effort to have better grade-level placement throughout TMS.

“With the new classroom placements, we are able to help our students get to their classes quicker and easier in the building,” Woodley said.

Teachers also attended content specific professional development throughout the summer.

“Our teachers shared some of their own best practices with their colleagues—instructional strategies that could provide a quick and easy turn around for our teachers to use in their classrooms,” Woodley said.

Woodley shared that TMS is aiming at maintaining a positive school culture focused on structure and strong tier 1 teaching and expressed her gratitude towards those who make the school’s mission possible.

“TMS is so thankful for the support of our central office and our superintendent, Dr. Vickers,” she said. “In addition, we are grateful for the support of our Alabaster community.”