Arrest reports from June 26-Aug. 13 Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 26-Aug. 13:

Alabaster

Aug. 7

-Melissa Hart Mullins, 46, of Pelham, FTA – theft of property 4th, FTA – illegal possession of prescription drugs and FTA – criminal trespass 3rd.

-Marlying Berrios-Moncada ,31, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Larry R. Brasher, 36, of Jemison, alias warrant (driving while license suspended).

Aug. 8

-Devon Rene Hill, 39, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest (driving while suspended).

Aug. 9

-Dawn Grossman, 54, of Bessemer, theft of property 4th shoplifting.

-Amanda Marie Sturgill, 40, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Erica Nicole Vaughn, 36, of Hoover, FTA – driving without obtaining a driver’s license.

Aug. 10

-Jeremy Lee Penwell, 46, of McCalla, driving under the influence – controlled substance.

-Jeremy Dywain Howard, 32, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

Aug. 11

-Monica Patricia Leverette, 26, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Joshua Scott Wright, 34, of Alabaster, FTA.

Aug. 12

-Shari Collins Hyde, 59, of Pelham, alias warrant (theft of property 4th).

-Meredith Dempsey, 31, of Alabaster, cruelty to dog/cat.

Aug. 13

-Mia Marier Christian Watts, 28, of Dolomite, harassment.

Calera

June 26

-Pedro Orlando Moore, Sr., 58, FTA – driving while suspended.

June 27

-Larry D. Baswell, 50, FTA – assault 3rd.

June 29

-Mary Wiley Robbins, 42, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

-Reanna Dale Slankard, 21, FTA – paraphernalia.

-Derrick Allen Eddins, 38, FTA – public intoxication, FTA – disorderly conduct and FTA resisting arrest.

-Devin Isaiah Buckhannon, 25, FTA – no proof of insurance.

-Jett Darring Lodge, 20, agency assist – FTA hunt over bait/Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

June 30

-Rigoberto Salazar, 40, driving under the influence – alcohol.

July 1

-Preston Jerome Horton, 34, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – open container.

July 3

-Billy Raye Moore, Jr., 48, FTA – driving while suspended.

July 4

-Valery Jenene Turner, 52, driving under the influence – controlled substance.

-LaTravis Antwoin McGhee, 35, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

July 5

-Whitlee Kenyel Griffin, 31, bail jumping second degree.

July 6

-Tre’von Milik Wilson, 23, agency assist – FTA criminal negligent homicide.

July 7

-Emily Audra-Grace Deason, 20, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft of damage), larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, fraudulent use of credit/debit card and attempting to commit fraudulent use of debit card.

-Kerry Jean Hicks, 42, possession of a controlled substance.

-Nyana Sharis Cade, 32, possession of a controlled substance.

-Zenon Hernandez, 48, driving under the influence combined substance, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Angel Medina Ronquillo, 27, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Benjamin Nathan Stockton, 32, agency assist – miscellaneous.

July 10

-Erick G. Flores, 38, failure to appear open container, failure to appear DUI first offense and failure to appear DUI second offense.

-Matthew William Wideman, 50, domestic violence 3 harassment.

July 11

-Kristopher Allen Taddicken, 37, possession of marijuana second degree and tampering with physical evidence.

-Timothy Daniel Jude, 35, agency assist – FTA driving while revoked.

-Gregory Allen Smith, 47, failure to appear criminal mischief III.

July 12

-Akiliah Latrise Fletcher, 41, FTA – driving while suspended.

-Ricco Alonzo Jones, 34, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 13

-Madison Paige Atkinson, 33, FTA – possession of paraphernalia.

-Irving Rojas Santos, 47, agency assist.

-Raven Ann Allen, 27, possession of a controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 14

-Douglas Eugene Sims, 36, aggravated child abuse.

-Micah Jareb Malkove, 46, agency assist – theft of property 4th degree.

-Joshua Seth Bryant, 41, no proof of insurance.

July 17

-Clint Edward Moore, 55, failure to appear.

-Christopher Lynn Thornton, 46, theft of property III, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Angela Kay Reeves, 49, possession of a controlled substances.

July 18

-Colton Chance Simmons, 25, no proof of insurance, switched tag, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property 4th.

-Anthony Tyrell Marsh, 31, FTA theft of property third.

July 19

-Dennis Kent Edwards, 52, FTA driving while revoked and FTA driving while suspended.

-Jessica Brooke Dodson, 39, FTA – driving while suspended.

-Jefferson Simon Lutz, 47, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

July 20

-Graham Chappell Jones, 19, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 21

-Dewey Lane Lowery, 50, attempting to elude a police officer.

-Emily Clair Pena, 19, theft of property fourth.

July 22

-Zelda Catherine Resha, 35, FTA public.

-Jonteris Lee McCarter, 26, FTA – driving while suspended.

-Roger Ray Bryson, 58, driving under the influence – alcohol.

July 24

-Robert Douglas Webb, 48, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

-Sean Thomas Rollf, 51, failing to appear DUI first offense, failing to appear driving without first obtaining and failing to appear possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 25

-Theon Rashard Loveberry, 28, domestic violence – second, attempting to elude a police offiver, reckless endangerment and assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation.

-Justin Glenn Lippeatt, 31, FTA – DUI, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – open container.

July 26

-Jeffrey Wayne Wooten, 58, failing to appear (traffic).

July 27

-Jacob Lars Cook, 44, failing to appear no proof of insurance.

-Terry Lamar Skinner, 30, FTA – driving while revoked.

July 28

-Kelvin Terrell Hall, 53, agency assist.

-Tobias Todd Williams, 30, FTA possession of marijuana second.

-Willis Harold Carter, 44, driving under the influence – alcohol.

July 29

-Ludwin Fernando Canizalez, 20, possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 30

-Kristi Louise Thompson, 45, agency assist – FTA with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-Manuel Gonzalez Garcia, 28, failing to appear (traffic).

Aug. 1

-Anthony Tyler Keenum, 26, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Leslie Danielle Smith, 35, receiving stolen property 3rd.

-Taryne Sheree Sidney, 53, drug trafficking.

-Gregory Paul Sidney, 54, possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 2

-Chase Monroe Mottox, 33, FTA – DUI first offense.

Aug. 4

-Natarrious LaQwintin Williams, 29, FTA possession marijuana 2nd and FTA attempting to elude.

-Melissa Hart Mullins, 46, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

Aug. 9

-Larry Robert Brasher, 36, FTA criminal trepass 3rd and FTA theft of property 4th.

-Bobby Jean Williams, Jr., 30, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

Aug. 10

-Glenn Lamyron Dixon, 46, domestic violence – 3rd – harassment.

Aug. 13

-Stetson Brian Willis, 31, FTA driving while suspended.

Helena

Aug. 8

-Devon Rene Hill, 39, failing to appear (traffic).

Aug. 11

-David Jeffery Purcell, 72, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Aug. 12

-Alec Hutchinson, 29, domestic violence 3rd degree.

-Lamarr Wilbon, Jr., 22, failing to appear (traffic).

Pelham

Aug. 6

-Cecilia Sevilla, 38, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Miguel Palacios Perez, 40, of Bessemer, driving while under influence of alcohol controlled substances.

-Clarence Brown, 26, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Aug. 7

-Brandon Nolin, 37, of Springville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Donny Robinson, 35, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Dontorrez Jones, 31, of Brighton, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffi c- RRL run red light.

Aug. 9

-Ahmad Kafineh, 21, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes.

Aug. 10

-Freddie Wilson, 50, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, giving of false name or address to a law enforcement officer and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Jose Santiago Hernandez, 32, of Homewood, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Aug. 11

-William Requena, 31, of Orange Beach, change bills – circulating.

-Neal Brown, 29, of Alabaster, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and traffic – improper lights.

Aug. 12

-Nazario Velasquez, 34, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.