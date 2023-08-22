Arrest reports from June 26-Aug. 13
Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 26-Aug. 13:
Alabaster
Aug. 7
-Melissa Hart Mullins, 46, of Pelham, FTA – theft of property 4th, FTA – illegal possession of prescription drugs and FTA – criminal trespass 3rd.
-Marlying Berrios-Moncada ,31, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Larry R. Brasher, 36, of Jemison, alias warrant (driving while license suspended).
Aug. 8
-Devon Rene Hill, 39, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest (driving while suspended).
Aug. 9
-Dawn Grossman, 54, of Bessemer, theft of property 4th shoplifting.
-Amanda Marie Sturgill, 40, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Erica Nicole Vaughn, 36, of Hoover, FTA – driving without obtaining a driver’s license.
Aug. 10
-Jeremy Lee Penwell, 46, of McCalla, driving under the influence – controlled substance.
-Jeremy Dywain Howard, 32, of Birmingham, alias warrant.
Aug. 11
-Monica Patricia Leverette, 26, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Joshua Scott Wright, 34, of Alabaster, FTA.
Aug. 12
-Shari Collins Hyde, 59, of Pelham, alias warrant (theft of property 4th).
-Meredith Dempsey, 31, of Alabaster, cruelty to dog/cat.
Aug. 13
-Mia Marier Christian Watts, 28, of Dolomite, harassment.
Calera
June 26
-Pedro Orlando Moore, Sr., 58, FTA – driving while suspended.
June 27
-Larry D. Baswell, 50, FTA – assault 3rd.
June 29
-Mary Wiley Robbins, 42, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
-Reanna Dale Slankard, 21, FTA – paraphernalia.
-Derrick Allen Eddins, 38, FTA – public intoxication, FTA – disorderly conduct and FTA resisting arrest.
-Devin Isaiah Buckhannon, 25, FTA – no proof of insurance.
-Jett Darring Lodge, 20, agency assist – FTA hunt over bait/Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
June 30
-Rigoberto Salazar, 40, driving under the influence – alcohol.
July 1
-Preston Jerome Horton, 34, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – open container.
July 3
-Billy Raye Moore, Jr., 48, FTA – driving while suspended.
July 4
-Valery Jenene Turner, 52, driving under the influence – controlled substance.
-LaTravis Antwoin McGhee, 35, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
July 5
-Whitlee Kenyel Griffin, 31, bail jumping second degree.
July 6
-Tre’von Milik Wilson, 23, agency assist – FTA criminal negligent homicide.
July 7
-Emily Audra-Grace Deason, 20, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft of damage), larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, fraudulent use of credit/debit card and attempting to commit fraudulent use of debit card.
-Kerry Jean Hicks, 42, possession of a controlled substance.
-Nyana Sharis Cade, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
-Zenon Hernandez, 48, driving under the influence combined substance, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Angel Medina Ronquillo, 27, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Benjamin Nathan Stockton, 32, agency assist – miscellaneous.
July 10
-Erick G. Flores, 38, failure to appear open container, failure to appear DUI first offense and failure to appear DUI second offense.
-Matthew William Wideman, 50, domestic violence 3 harassment.
July 11
-Kristopher Allen Taddicken, 37, possession of marijuana second degree and tampering with physical evidence.
-Timothy Daniel Jude, 35, agency assist – FTA driving while revoked.
-Gregory Allen Smith, 47, failure to appear criminal mischief III.
July 12
-Akiliah Latrise Fletcher, 41, FTA – driving while suspended.
-Ricco Alonzo Jones, 34, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 13
-Madison Paige Atkinson, 33, FTA – possession of paraphernalia.
-Irving Rojas Santos, 47, agency assist.
-Raven Ann Allen, 27, possession of a controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 14
-Douglas Eugene Sims, 36, aggravated child abuse.
-Micah Jareb Malkove, 46, agency assist – theft of property 4th degree.
-Joshua Seth Bryant, 41, no proof of insurance.
July 17
-Clint Edward Moore, 55, failure to appear.
-Christopher Lynn Thornton, 46, theft of property III, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Angela Kay Reeves, 49, possession of a controlled substances.
July 18
-Colton Chance Simmons, 25, no proof of insurance, switched tag, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property 4th.
-Anthony Tyrell Marsh, 31, FTA theft of property third.
July 19
-Dennis Kent Edwards, 52, FTA driving while revoked and FTA driving while suspended.
-Jessica Brooke Dodson, 39, FTA – driving while suspended.
-Jefferson Simon Lutz, 47, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
July 20
-Graham Chappell Jones, 19, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 21
-Dewey Lane Lowery, 50, attempting to elude a police officer.
-Emily Clair Pena, 19, theft of property fourth.
July 22
-Zelda Catherine Resha, 35, FTA public.
-Jonteris Lee McCarter, 26, FTA – driving while suspended.
-Roger Ray Bryson, 58, driving under the influence – alcohol.
July 24
-Robert Douglas Webb, 48, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
-Sean Thomas Rollf, 51, failing to appear DUI first offense, failing to appear driving without first obtaining and failing to appear possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 25
-Theon Rashard Loveberry, 28, domestic violence – second, attempting to elude a police offiver, reckless endangerment and assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation.
-Justin Glenn Lippeatt, 31, FTA – DUI, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – open container.
July 26
-Jeffrey Wayne Wooten, 58, failing to appear (traffic).
July 27
-Jacob Lars Cook, 44, failing to appear no proof of insurance.
-Terry Lamar Skinner, 30, FTA – driving while revoked.
July 28
-Kelvin Terrell Hall, 53, agency assist.
-Tobias Todd Williams, 30, FTA possession of marijuana second.
-Willis Harold Carter, 44, driving under the influence – alcohol.
July 29
-Ludwin Fernando Canizalez, 20, possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 30
-Kristi Louise Thompson, 45, agency assist – FTA with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
-Manuel Gonzalez Garcia, 28, failing to appear (traffic).
Aug. 1
-Anthony Tyler Keenum, 26, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Leslie Danielle Smith, 35, receiving stolen property 3rd.
-Taryne Sheree Sidney, 53, drug trafficking.
-Gregory Paul Sidney, 54, possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 2
-Chase Monroe Mottox, 33, FTA – DUI first offense.
Aug. 4
-Natarrious LaQwintin Williams, 29, FTA possession marijuana 2nd and FTA attempting to elude.
-Melissa Hart Mullins, 46, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
Aug. 9
-Larry Robert Brasher, 36, FTA criminal trepass 3rd and FTA theft of property 4th.
-Bobby Jean Williams, Jr., 30, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.
Aug. 10
-Glenn Lamyron Dixon, 46, domestic violence – 3rd – harassment.
Aug. 13
-Stetson Brian Willis, 31, FTA driving while suspended.
Helena
Aug. 8
-Devon Rene Hill, 39, failing to appear (traffic).
Aug. 11
-David Jeffery Purcell, 72, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Aug. 12
-Alec Hutchinson, 29, domestic violence 3rd degree.
-Lamarr Wilbon, Jr., 22, failing to appear (traffic).
Pelham
Aug. 6
-Cecilia Sevilla, 38, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Miguel Palacios Perez, 40, of Bessemer, driving while under influence of alcohol controlled substances.
-Clarence Brown, 26, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Aug. 7
-Brandon Nolin, 37, of Springville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Donny Robinson, 35, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Dontorrez Jones, 31, of Brighton, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffi c- RRL run red light.
Aug. 9
-Ahmad Kafineh, 21, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes.
Aug. 10
-Freddie Wilson, 50, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, giving of false name or address to a law enforcement officer and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Jose Santiago Hernandez, 32, of Homewood, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Aug. 11
-William Requena, 31, of Orange Beach, change bills – circulating.
-Neal Brown, 29, of Alabaster, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and traffic – improper lights.
Aug. 12
-Nazario Velasquez, 34, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.