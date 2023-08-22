Marriages for Aug. 1-15
Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Aug. 1-15:
-Paul Kevin Jones, III, and Talena Phelps.
-Robert Austin Hayes and Annie Chang.
-Holly Jean Thomas and Irving Atilio Olivar Benitez.
-Camila Gonzalez and Christopher Thomas Fish.
-Maria Nicole Avery and Timothy James Dalen.
-Kenneth Jackson Johnson and Marcia Pearson Turquitt.
-Terrie L. Lashley Rich and Eric Walter Joiner.
-Thomas Lebron Bryant and Susan Elizabeth Douglas.
-Leonard Leroy Roberts, Jr., and Patricia Kay Reid.
-Ahmad Yasin Muhammad and Ashley Marcelle Brazzell.
-Christopher Shane Wesson and Angela Denise Foley.
-Alejandro Julio Diaz and Anabell De Jesus Rugama Lovo.
-Miralys Ortiz Villegas and Kevin Adrian Barbot Mercado.
-Mayerlin Ramirez Castillo and Jose Luis Garcia Madera.
-Joshua Blane Broadwell and Melani Denise Anderson.
-Carla Eunice Ramirez and Michael Hart Smith, III.
-Susanne Murlene Martin and Tony Randal Hester.
-Brandon Myers Kelley and Jamie Lena Marsh.
-Darrius Dewayne Pearson and Vaneshia Venea Stallworth.
-Randall Lawson Hunt and Nancy Annalee Baker.
-Matthew Brandon Quarnstrom and Natalie Kay Laggy Coyle.
-John Dustin Hall and Jessica Lynn Boswell.
-Christian Taylor Binkerd and Anna Madeline Willis.
-Marcus Anthony Yager and Kasey Maria Weeks.
-Christopher Michael Salmon and Elizabeth Brooke Brashear Vanzant.
-Brandon Miko Paul and Olivia Rose Fant.
-Wilma Sue Fields and Kenneth McKay Fields.
-Taylor Breanne Lindsey and Jason Hunter Barnes.
-David Martin Davis and Carol Sisson Sharpe.
-Merrilea Kay Duke and Savon Antonio Amos.
-Joseph Alan Watkins and Stacey Lichelle Broadhead.
-Haley Julia Holmes and Benjamin Jordan Massey.
-Roger Antonio Aguirre, Jr., Heldy Dayana Soza Cruz.
-Lauren Nichole Startley and Kaylin Laurell Harris.
-Justin Leigh Goodwin and Rebekah Kimberlyn Fox.
-William Taylor Hudson and Vari Denise Angwin.
-William Daniel Smith and Sarah Grace Sapp.
-Christopher James Honeycutt and Ashley Selena Upton.
-Joshua Lavalda Jones and Ashley Shada Chasen.
-David Quinton Carlisle and Celisa Jattany Rivers.
-Wade Scott Whitlock and William Joseph Capps.
-Darryl Brian Lambert and Jennifer Ann Tolbert.
-George Edmund Smith, III, and Hannah Lee Borlase.
-Leigh Tia Wright and Steven Michael Tucker.
-John Close Moran, III, and Patricia Mae Roldan.
-Eduardo Rodriguez Velazco and Denia Guadalupe Quintana Rincones.