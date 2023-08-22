Marriages for Aug. 1-15 Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Aug. 1-15:

-Paul Kevin Jones, III, and Talena Phelps.

-Robert Austin Hayes and Annie Chang.

-Holly Jean Thomas and Irving Atilio Olivar Benitez.

-Camila Gonzalez and Christopher Thomas Fish.

-Maria Nicole Avery and Timothy James Dalen.

-Kenneth Jackson Johnson and Marcia Pearson Turquitt.

-Terrie L. Lashley Rich and Eric Walter Joiner.

-Thomas Lebron Bryant and Susan Elizabeth Douglas.

-Leonard Leroy Roberts, Jr., and Patricia Kay Reid.

-Ahmad Yasin Muhammad and Ashley Marcelle Brazzell.

-Christopher Shane Wesson and Angela Denise Foley.

-Alejandro Julio Diaz and Anabell De Jesus Rugama Lovo.

-Miralys Ortiz Villegas and Kevin Adrian Barbot Mercado.

-Mayerlin Ramirez Castillo and Jose Luis Garcia Madera.

-Joshua Blane Broadwell and Melani Denise Anderson.

-Carla Eunice Ramirez and Michael Hart Smith, III.

-Susanne Murlene Martin and Tony Randal Hester.

-Brandon Myers Kelley and Jamie Lena Marsh.

-Darrius Dewayne Pearson and Vaneshia Venea Stallworth.

-Randall Lawson Hunt and Nancy Annalee Baker.

-Matthew Brandon Quarnstrom and Natalie Kay Laggy Coyle.

-John Dustin Hall and Jessica Lynn Boswell.

-Christian Taylor Binkerd and Anna Madeline Willis.

-Marcus Anthony Yager and Kasey Maria Weeks.

-Christopher Michael Salmon and Elizabeth Brooke Brashear Vanzant.

-Brandon Miko Paul and Olivia Rose Fant.

-Wilma Sue Fields and Kenneth McKay Fields.

-Taylor Breanne Lindsey and Jason Hunter Barnes.

-David Martin Davis and Carol Sisson Sharpe.

-Merrilea Kay Duke and Savon Antonio Amos.

-Joseph Alan Watkins and Stacey Lichelle Broadhead.

-Haley Julia Holmes and Benjamin Jordan Massey.

-Roger Antonio Aguirre, Jr., Heldy Dayana Soza Cruz.

-Lauren Nichole Startley and Kaylin Laurell Harris.

-Justin Leigh Goodwin and Rebekah Kimberlyn Fox.

-William Taylor Hudson and Vari Denise Angwin.

-William Daniel Smith and Sarah Grace Sapp.

-Christopher James Honeycutt and Ashley Selena Upton.

-Joshua Lavalda Jones and Ashley Shada Chasen.

-David Quinton Carlisle and Celisa Jattany Rivers.

-Wade Scott Whitlock and William Joseph Capps.

-Darryl Brian Lambert and Jennifer Ann Tolbert.

-George Edmund Smith, III, and Hannah Lee Borlase.

-Leigh Tia Wright and Steven Michael Tucker.

-John Close Moran, III, and Patricia Mae Roldan.

-Eduardo Rodriguez Velazco and Denia Guadalupe Quintana Rincones.