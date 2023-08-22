Municipal police reports for June 26-Aug. 13
Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 26-Aug. 13:
Alabaster
Aug. 7
-Information only from the 100 Block of Park Place Way.
-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 100 Block of Cambridge Lane (residence/home).
-FTA – theft of property fourth and FTA – illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana (other/unknown).
-Animal complaint/dog bites from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive.
-Animal complaint/violation of leash law from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Property damage from the 1100 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the driver’s side door of a blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo valued at $1.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a firearm valued at $1.
-Property damage from the 1100 Block of Sequoia Trail (residence/home). Damaged was a windshield of a Dodge Ram Wagon valued at $1.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 South at Highway 31.
-Alias warrant (driving while license suspended) from the 500 Block of 2nd Avenue North, Clanton.
Aug. 8
-Information only from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Greenfield Circle (residence/home).
-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Alias writ of arrest (driving while suspended) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.
Aug. 9
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Caner Way (residence/home). Damaged was a red brick mailbox valued at $1.
-Animal complaint from the 7300 Block of Highway 119.
-Alias warrant from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.
-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $25,00) from the 1500 Block of King Charles Court (Residence/home). Damaged was a wooden door with glass windows and a large glass tinted window valued at $2,250.
-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $77.85.
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Domestic incident from the 1600 Block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from the 11010 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a vape pen with THC, 3.5 grams of marijuana and rolling papers.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Weatherly Club Drive. Damaged was a black mailbox valued at $1.
-Information only from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW. Stolen was money valued at $300.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Lake Forest Way (residence/home).
-Harassment (communications) from the 1400 Block of 1st Avenue South (residence/home).
Aug. 10
-Property damage from the 2100 Block of Kent Dairy Road (restaurant). Damaged was a rear bumper/quarter panel valued at $1.
-Information only from the 2800 Block of Smokey Road.
-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 300 Block of County Road 26 (residence/home).
-Alias warrant from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Drive, Hoover (government/public building).
-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from Highway 119 and 14th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Aug. 11
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW (park/playground). Damaged was a weather display valued at $100.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; Wilson valued at $299.
-Juvenile pickup order from the 7800 Block of Highway 17.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Damaged were two side mirrors and damage to side of vehicle valued at $2,000.
Aug. 12
-FTA from the 100 Block of White Cap Circle.
-Alias warrant (theft of property 4th) from the 11000 Block of Highway 25, Calera.
-Property damage from the 1900 Block of Fulton Springs (other/unknown).
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1100 Block of 4th Avenue SW (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox and post valued at $1.
-Harassing communications from the 10 Block of Butler Road (residence/home).
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (department/discount store; highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen were credit/debit cards; Discover card, America’s First Federal Credit Union debit, identity documents; Alabama drivers license and social security card, purses/handbags/wallets; female black wallet, negotiable instruments; U.S. currency valued at $401. Damaged was a driver’s side window of a Nissan Murano valued at $1.
-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles valued at $100.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front bumper valued at $1,000.
-Theft of property 4th (shoplifting) and trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store). Stolen were hates and sunglasses valued at $24.97.
-Domestic incident from the 8300 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).
Aug. 13
-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).
-Property damage from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front bumper valued at $1.
-Harassment from the 300 Block of 4th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Calera
June 26
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
June 27
-MVC from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 800 Block of 11th Street.
-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
June 28
-Miscellaneous from the 6100 Block of Highway 31.
-Child abuse from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Animal bite from the 100 Block of Village Drive.
-Assault third degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Addison Drive.
-Missing person – juvenile from the 70 Block of Highway 4.
-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 22.
June 29
-Theft of property 4th from the 400 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Incident from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.
-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
June 30
-MVC from the 1200 Block of 17th Avenue.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Menacing from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.
July 1
-MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
-Notice of trespass – trespass warning from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
July 2
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substances and illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 3800 Block of Highway 20.
-Information only – miscellaneous from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
-Agency assist from the 7300 Block of Highway 31.
July 3
-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Clearbrook Lane.
-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 4900 Block of Highway 18.
-Agency assist – incident from the 40 Block of Beverly Drive.
-MVC from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.
-Theft of property fourth from the 1100 Block of Pine Valley Drive.
July 4
-Incident from the 50 Block of Southern Hills Lane.
-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Waterford Drive.
-Assault third degree from the 15200 Block of Highway 25.
July 5
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft – shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 60 Block of County Road 800.
-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Village Lane.
-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
July 6
-Reckless endangerment from Calera.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
July 7
-Incident from Calera.
-MVC from Stonecreek Way.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Marketplace Circle.
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident – incident from the 100 Block of Waterford Trail.
-Death investigation – death from the 600 Block of The Heights Lane.
-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle from 16th Street and 22nd Avenue.
July 8
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 1000 Block of Highway 87.
-Theft of property 4th degree and notice of trespass from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident – domestic violence incident from Calera.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and agency assist – incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
July 9
-Agency assist – incident from Calera.
-Terrorist threat from the 800 Block of Waterford Circle.
-Property damage from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
July 10
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and criminal trespass third degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – abandoned property from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Agency assist from the 1900 Block of Highway 84.
-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Calera.
July 11
-Miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Possession with intent to disseminate child pornography from the 500 Block of 15th Street.
-Theft of property 4th from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property second degree from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
July 12
-Agency assist – miscellaneous from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Incident from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 8000 Block of Kensington Trail.
-Incident – harassment incident only from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.
-MVC from the 5500 Block of Spring Creek Road.
July 13
-Criminal mischief third degree, burglary third degree and theft of property second degree from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.
-Agency assist – incident from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-Domestic incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – property damage from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.
-Theft of property fourth from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 50 Block of Southern Hills Lane.
July 14
-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 200 Block of Commercial Park Circle.
-Private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property 4th from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 0 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Possession of a controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.
July 15
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1300 Block of Highway 89.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-Property damage from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Harassment from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.
-MVC from the 4200 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-Death investigation – death from the 800 Block of 6th Avenue.
-Domestic violence 3rd – simple assault from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.
July 16
-Agency assist from Interstate 65 at mile marker 230.
-Possession of a controlled substance form the 2500 Block of Highway 31.
-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-Robbery first degree from Union Station Drive.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 230.
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Hampton Drive.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 16400 Block of Highway 25.
-Information only – incident from the 100 Block of Marydale Lane.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at exit 234 northbound exit ramp.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
July 17
-MVC from the 100 Block of Marydale Lane.
-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 7000 Block of Kensington Avenue.
-MVC form the 5700 Block of Highway 31.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.
July 18
-Harassing communications from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident form the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property fourth from the 3900 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Domestic violence 3rd degree harassment from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.
July 19
-Property damage from Calera.
-Private property wreck from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 213.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 9900 Block of Highway 22.
July 20
-Death investigation – death from the 700 Block of Merlin Drive.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 10 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Information only – miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Savannah Lane.
July 21
-Property damage from the 5200 Block of Highway 70.
-MVC from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 100 Block of Creekstone Trail.
-Animal bite from the 1400 Block of 20th Avenue.
-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Incident from the 4500 Block of County Road 20.
-Improper equipment – incident from the 100 Block of Merimeadows Drive.
-Theft of property third degree from the 7000 Block of HIghway 31.
-Incident – private property MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Domestic incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 from mile marker 231.
-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
July 22
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 2200 Block of Highway 201.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-MVC from the 32600 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 6600 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident – domestic incident from the 200 Block of Village Drive.
-Incident – property damage from Spring Creek Road.
-Animal bite from the 200 Block of Ridgelyn Road.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence RD harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Highway 304.
July 23
-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief second degree (Greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1100 Block of Emerald Ridge Drive.
July 24
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property of 4th degree from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.
-Incident from the 1000 Block of 14th Street.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Gaiters Drive.
July 25
-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle and theft of property second degree from the 40 Block of Pamela Drive.
July 26
-Information only from the 2100 Block of 15th Street.
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 0 Block of Nottingham Drive.
July 27
-Incident – found child from the 100 Block of Creekstone Trail.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.
-Property damage from Calera.
July 28
-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic violence incident from the 800 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Larceny/theft, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1000 Block of 20th Avenue.
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.
-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 10200 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 20 Block of County Road 95.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.
July 29
-MVC from the 3000 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 3000 Block of Highway 16.
-Domestic incident from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft/shoplifting 3rd degree from the 51000 Block of Highway 31.
-Agency assist from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 400 Block of George Roy Parkway.
July 30
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 500 Block of Castlebury Lane.
-Domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 1100 Block of Village Trail.
-Criminal mischief second from the 7700 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Shoplifting/theft – $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
July 31
-MVC from the 6200 Block of Smokey Road.
-Theft of property third from the 6300 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.
-Agency assist from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Agency assist – FTA Pelham PD from the 7400 Block of Highway 25.
-Notice of trespass from the 500 Block of Highway 304.
-Forgery 2nd – check and theft of property first degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
Aug. 1
-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-MVC form the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Missing person – adult from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Aug. 2
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 600 Block of Waterford Lane.
-Incident – traffic pursuit from the 9400 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Clear Creek Lane.
-Miscellaneous from the 70 Block of Highway 63.
Aug. 4
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 400 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 14600 Block Highway 25.
-Domestic incident from the 1600 Block of 22nd Avenue.
Aug. 5
-Property damage – private from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property third degree from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property fourth from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Aug. 6
-Information only from the 100 Block of Highway 304.
-Domestic violence harassment from the 2100 Block of 16th Street.
-Damaged property from the 80 Block of Daventry Lane.
-Information only – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.
-Domestic violence third from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.
Aug. 7
-MVC from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.
-Agency assist – agency assist/Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from County Road 151.
-MVC from the 4300 Block of Smokey Road.
-MVC from the 9100 Block of Highway 31.
-Information only – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Aug. 8
-Information only from the 900 Block of 23rd Avenue.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 10 Block of Dogwood Drive.
-MVC from the 3900 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Death investigation from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassment from the 300 Block of Highway 6.
-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of 19th Street.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Aug. 9
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage – private property MVC from the 1000 Block of Garnett Drive.
-MVC from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.
Aug. 10
-Death investigation from the 10 Block of Bullfrog Drive.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.
-Property damage – private property from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
Aug. 11
-MVC from the 6900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property 4th from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property 4th from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 7300 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 30 Block of Limestone Bend.
Aug. 12
-Agency assist from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – domestic violence incident from the 200 Block of Creekstone Trail.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.
Helena
Aug. 8
-Harassing communications from the 1500 Block of Oak Park Drive.
-Miscellaneous from the 100 Block of River Crest Lane.
-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Court.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 West.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Sports Complez Drive.
Aug. 9
-Miscellaneous from Rock Terrace Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Edwards Drive.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 700 Block of Claiborne Street.
-Trespass warning from Helena Road.
Aug. 10
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 4200 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Hillsboro Lane.
Aug. 11
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Third Street.
Aug. 12
-Miscellaneous from the 500 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Bearden Road, Pelham.
Montevallo
Aug. 10
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Selma Road (convenience store). Stolen were multiple debit card transactions valued at $1,206.93.
-Incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).
Aug. 11
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Stolen was an iPhone 13 Pro valued at $1,000.
Pelham
Aug. 6
-Lost property from Strathaven Circle.
Aug. 7
-Criminal mischief from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.
Aug. 8
-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.
-Missing person from Huntley Apartment Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
-Animal bite from Cambrian Ridge Trail.
Aug. 9
-Theft from Cahaba Valley Parkway East.
-Leaving the scene from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.
Aug. 10
-Administrative from Admin Drive.
-Identity theft from Admin Drive.
-Domestic violence from Simms Ridge.
Aug. 11
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft – vehicle from Metro Parkway.
-Theft from Sykes Street.
-Theft from Davenport Street.
-Public assist from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Cahaba Valley Circle.
Aug. 12
-Domestic violence from Admin Drive.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Property damage from Admin Drive.
-Drugs – pros def from Bearden Road.
-Property damage from Highway 52 East.