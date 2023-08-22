Municipal police reports for June 26-Aug. 13 Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 26-Aug. 13:

Alabaster

Aug. 7

-Information only from the 100 Block of Park Place Way.

-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 100 Block of Cambridge Lane (residence/home).

-FTA – theft of property fourth and FTA – illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana (other/unknown).

-Animal complaint/dog bites from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive.

-Animal complaint/violation of leash law from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 1100 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the driver’s side door of a blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo valued at $1.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a firearm valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 1100 Block of Sequoia Trail (residence/home). Damaged was a windshield of a Dodge Ram Wagon valued at $1.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 South at Highway 31.

-Alias warrant (driving while license suspended) from the 500 Block of 2nd Avenue North, Clanton.

Aug. 8

-Information only from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Greenfield Circle (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Alias writ of arrest (driving while suspended) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

Aug. 9

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Caner Way (residence/home). Damaged was a red brick mailbox valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from the 7300 Block of Highway 119.

-Alias warrant from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.

-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $25,00) from the 1500 Block of King Charles Court (Residence/home). Damaged was a wooden door with glass windows and a large glass tinted window valued at $2,250.

-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $77.85.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Domestic incident from the 1600 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from the 11010 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a vape pen with THC, 3.5 grams of marijuana and rolling papers.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Weatherly Club Drive. Damaged was a black mailbox valued at $1.

-Information only from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW. Stolen was money valued at $300.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Lake Forest Way (residence/home).

-Harassment (communications) from the 1400 Block of 1st Avenue South (residence/home).

Aug. 10

-Property damage from the 2100 Block of Kent Dairy Road (restaurant). Damaged was a rear bumper/quarter panel valued at $1.

-Information only from the 2800 Block of Smokey Road.

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 300 Block of County Road 26 (residence/home).

-Alias warrant from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Drive, Hoover (government/public building).

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from Highway 119 and 14th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Aug. 11

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW (park/playground). Damaged was a weather display valued at $100.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; Wilson valued at $299.

-Juvenile pickup order from the 7800 Block of Highway 17.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Damaged were two side mirrors and damage to side of vehicle valued at $2,000.

Aug. 12

-FTA from the 100 Block of White Cap Circle.

-Alias warrant (theft of property 4th) from the 11000 Block of Highway 25, Calera.

-Property damage from the 1900 Block of Fulton Springs (other/unknown).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1100 Block of 4th Avenue SW (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox and post valued at $1.

-Harassing communications from the 10 Block of Butler Road (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (department/discount store; highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen were credit/debit cards; Discover card, America’s First Federal Credit Union debit, identity documents; Alabama drivers license and social security card, purses/handbags/wallets; female black wallet, negotiable instruments; U.S. currency valued at $401. Damaged was a driver’s side window of a Nissan Murano valued at $1.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles valued at $100.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front bumper valued at $1,000.

-Theft of property 4th (shoplifting) and trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store). Stolen were hates and sunglasses valued at $24.97.

-Domestic incident from the 8300 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

Aug. 13

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).

-Property damage from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front bumper valued at $1.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of 4th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Calera

June 26

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

June 27

-MVC from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 800 Block of 11th Street.

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

June 28

-Miscellaneous from the 6100 Block of Highway 31.

-Child abuse from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Animal bite from the 100 Block of Village Drive.

-Assault third degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Addison Drive.

-Missing person – juvenile from the 70 Block of Highway 4.

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 22.

June 29

-Theft of property 4th from the 400 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Incident from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

June 30

-MVC from the 1200 Block of 17th Avenue.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Menacing from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.

July 1

-MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Notice of trespass – trespass warning from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

July 2

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substances and illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 3800 Block of Highway 20.

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Agency assist from the 7300 Block of Highway 31.

July 3

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Clearbrook Lane.

-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 4900 Block of Highway 18.

-Agency assist – incident from the 40 Block of Beverly Drive.

-MVC from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.

-Theft of property fourth from the 1100 Block of Pine Valley Drive.

July 4

-Incident from the 50 Block of Southern Hills Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Waterford Drive.

-Assault third degree from the 15200 Block of Highway 25.

July 5

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft – shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 60 Block of County Road 800.

-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Village Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

July 6

-Reckless endangerment from Calera.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

July 7

-Incident from Calera.

-MVC from Stonecreek Way.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Marketplace Circle.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident – incident from the 100 Block of Waterford Trail.

-Death investigation – death from the 600 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle from 16th Street and 22nd Avenue.

July 8

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 1000 Block of Highway 87.

-Theft of property 4th degree and notice of trespass from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – domestic violence incident from Calera.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and agency assist – incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

July 9

-Agency assist – incident from Calera.

-Terrorist threat from the 800 Block of Waterford Circle.

-Property damage from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

July 10

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and criminal trespass third degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – abandoned property from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist from the 1900 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Calera.

July 11

-Miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Possession with intent to disseminate child pornography from the 500 Block of 15th Street.

-Theft of property 4th from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

July 12

-Agency assist – miscellaneous from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Incident from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 8000 Block of Kensington Trail.

-Incident – harassment incident only from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-MVC from the 5500 Block of Spring Creek Road.

July 13

-Criminal mischief third degree, burglary third degree and theft of property second degree from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.

-Agency assist – incident from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Domestic incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – property damage from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Theft of property fourth from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 50 Block of Southern Hills Lane.

July 14

-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 200 Block of Commercial Park Circle.

-Private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property 4th from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 0 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Possession of a controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.

July 15

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1300 Block of Highway 89.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Harassment from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-MVC from the 4200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-Death investigation – death from the 800 Block of 6th Avenue.

-Domestic violence 3rd – simple assault from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

July 16

-Agency assist from Interstate 65 at mile marker 230.

-Possession of a controlled substance form the 2500 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Robbery first degree from Union Station Drive.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 230.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Hampton Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 16400 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only – incident from the 100 Block of Marydale Lane.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at exit 234 northbound exit ramp.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

July 17

-MVC from the 100 Block of Marydale Lane.

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 7000 Block of Kensington Avenue.

-MVC form the 5700 Block of Highway 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.

July 18

-Harassing communications from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident form the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth from the 3900 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree harassment from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

July 19

-Property damage from Calera.

-Private property wreck from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 213.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 9900 Block of Highway 22.

July 20

-Death investigation – death from the 700 Block of Merlin Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 10 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Savannah Lane.

July 21

-Property damage from the 5200 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 100 Block of Creekstone Trail.

-Animal bite from the 1400 Block of 20th Avenue.

-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Incident from the 4500 Block of County Road 20.

-Improper equipment – incident from the 100 Block of Merimeadows Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 7000 Block of HIghway 31.

-Incident – private property MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Domestic incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 from mile marker 231.

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

July 22

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 2200 Block of Highway 201.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-MVC from the 32600 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 6600 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – domestic incident from the 200 Block of Village Drive.

-Incident – property damage from Spring Creek Road.

-Animal bite from the 200 Block of Ridgelyn Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence RD harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

July 23

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief second degree (Greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1100 Block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

July 24

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property of 4th degree from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Incident from the 1000 Block of 14th Street.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Gaiters Drive.

July 25

-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle and theft of property second degree from the 40 Block of Pamela Drive.

July 26

-Information only from the 2100 Block of 15th Street.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 0 Block of Nottingham Drive.

July 27

-Incident – found child from the 100 Block of Creekstone Trail.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-Property damage from Calera.

July 28

-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence incident from the 800 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Larceny/theft, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1000 Block of 20th Avenue.

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.

-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 10200 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 20 Block of County Road 95.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

July 29

-MVC from the 3000 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 3000 Block of Highway 16.

-Domestic incident from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft/shoplifting 3rd degree from the 51000 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 400 Block of George Roy Parkway.

July 30

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 500 Block of Castlebury Lane.

-Domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 1100 Block of Village Trail.

-Criminal mischief second from the 7700 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Shoplifting/theft – $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

July 31

-MVC from the 6200 Block of Smokey Road.

-Theft of property third from the 6300 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.

-Agency assist from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist – FTA Pelham PD from the 7400 Block of Highway 25.

-Notice of trespass from the 500 Block of Highway 304.

-Forgery 2nd – check and theft of property first degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

Aug. 1

-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-MVC form the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Missing person – adult from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 2

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 600 Block of Waterford Lane.

-Incident – traffic pursuit from the 9400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Clear Creek Lane.

-Miscellaneous from the 70 Block of Highway 63.

Aug. 4

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 400 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 14600 Block Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 1600 Block of 22nd Avenue.

Aug. 5

-Property damage – private from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property third degree from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 6

-Information only from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

-Domestic violence harassment from the 2100 Block of 16th Street.

-Damaged property from the 80 Block of Daventry Lane.

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.

-Domestic violence third from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.

Aug. 7

-MVC from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.

-Agency assist – agency assist/Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from County Road 151.

-MVC from the 4300 Block of Smokey Road.

-MVC from the 9100 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 8

-Information only from the 900 Block of 23rd Avenue.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 10 Block of Dogwood Drive.

-MVC from the 3900 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Death investigation from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of Highway 6.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of 19th Street.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Aug. 9

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – private property MVC from the 1000 Block of Garnett Drive.

-MVC from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.

Aug. 10

-Death investigation from the 10 Block of Bullfrog Drive.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.

-Property damage – private property from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

Aug. 11

-MVC from the 6900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property 4th from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property 4th from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 7300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 30 Block of Limestone Bend.

Aug. 12

-Agency assist from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – domestic violence incident from the 200 Block of Creekstone Trail.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.

Helena

Aug. 8

-Harassing communications from the 1500 Block of Oak Park Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 100 Block of River Crest Lane.

-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Court.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 West.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Sports Complez Drive.

Aug. 9

-Miscellaneous from Rock Terrace Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Edwards Drive.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 700 Block of Claiborne Street.

-Trespass warning from Helena Road.

Aug. 10

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 4200 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Hillsboro Lane.

Aug. 11

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Third Street.

Aug. 12

-Miscellaneous from the 500 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Bearden Road, Pelham.

Montevallo

Aug. 10

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Selma Road (convenience store). Stolen were multiple debit card transactions valued at $1,206.93.

-Incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Aug. 11

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Stolen was an iPhone 13 Pro valued at $1,000.

Pelham

Aug. 6

-Lost property from Strathaven Circle.

Aug. 7

-Criminal mischief from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

Aug. 8

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.

-Missing person from Huntley Apartment Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Animal bite from Cambrian Ridge Trail.

Aug. 9

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Parkway East.

-Leaving the scene from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

Aug. 10

-Administrative from Admin Drive.

-Identity theft from Admin Drive.

-Domestic violence from Simms Ridge.

Aug. 11

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft – vehicle from Metro Parkway.

-Theft from Sykes Street.

-Theft from Davenport Street.

-Public assist from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Circle.

Aug. 12

-Domestic violence from Admin Drive.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

-Drugs – pros def from Bearden Road.

-Property damage from Highway 52 East.