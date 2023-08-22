My Helena: Brent Smith explains what makes Helena great Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Brent Smith, a lifelong resident of the city of Helena, lists just a few of the many reasons that he feels Helena is a great place to call home.

Finding your spot

City for everyone

As a lifelong resident of Helena, I have been able to see the city grow from a more rural area to one of the cities that everyone wants to live in. My wife Molly is a realtor, and we talk all the time about the many subdivisions that have developed in Helena and the wide price range of houses. Helena is truly a city for everyone.

Education is second to none

Wonderful Schools

I spent 28 years in Education as Head Football Coach and Administrator. I truly appreciate the wonderful schools that my kids get to attend. Nothing like attending one of the many events that the schools have and seeing wonderful parental and community support.

The serenity of history

Old Town Helena

My family loves Old Town Helena. It has great restaurants like The Steakhouse of Helena, The Depot and Beef O’Brady’s. Great boutique shopping and my personal favorite is sitting on the porch at Oversoul Brewery looking out over Buck Creek.

Getting outdoors

Local city parks

Helena offers wonderful areas for kids to play like Cahaba Lily Park, Lee Springs Park in Hillsboro and Joe Tucker Park. Each of these parks also offer great hiking trails for families to enjoy.

Fun for the family all year

Events

Helena offers so many events each year that benefits all residents. Some of my favorites are Helena Market Days, Buck Creek Festival, Barktober and catching a concert at Buck Creek.