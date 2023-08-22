Pelham City Council discusses new projects at meeting, Taco Mac Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham City held a meeting on Monday, Aug. 21 to discuss several new projects, including Taco Mac coming to Pelham.

At the meeting, Taco Mac submitted an application for a restaurant retail liquor license. The franchise promises to supply patrons with over 60 different beer options, and it was confirmed that they are aiming for an opening in September of this year. At the meeting, Taco Mac also demonstrated a new emergency technology they have developed for their patrons, where if there is any form of emergency the television screens in the restaurant direct patrons where to seek shelter and what to do.

Other topics discussed at the meeting included:

-Authorizing membership rates for Pelham City School employees at the Pelham Recreation Center.

-Entering into an agreement with the state of Alabama to add additional lanes to Shelby County Highway and State Road 261.

-Declaring that the city of Pelham no longer needs Firehouse 3 for municipal purposes.

-Entering into an agreement with the state of Alabama Department of transportation to replace non-compliant curb ramps in three locations in Pelham.

-The resolution to increase the sales tax by 1 percent.

-Entering into a purchase agreement with Gametime/Struthers Recreation to provide and install playground equipment at Pelham Park.

-The overall success of the splash pad so far and the positive feedback the city has received on its grand opening.

Additionally, there was a public service announcement at the meeting declaring the month of September “Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month” for the city of Pelham. Female residents were encouraged to be their own advocates and take breast and ovarian cancer screenings seriously and support local fundraising efforts in the research of these diseases.

The meeting ended with the announcement of a public hearing to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. to discuss an amendment to the zone district boundaries of the city of Pelham. Specifically, this rezoning concerns property located on the east side of Huntley Parkway roughly 1,500 feet north of Simmsville Road. This property would be rezoned from a mixed-use development district to a townhouse-residential district should the ordinance carry.