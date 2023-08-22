Sheriff’s reports from July 28-Aug. 3 Published 2:26 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 28-Aug. 3:

July 28

-Criminal mischief from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A cash register with touch screen and digital display sustained $2,100 in damages and a price scanner sustained $500 in damages.

-Harassment from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from Davis Chapel, 21100 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Alabama 119 at Alabama 25, Brierfield. The front windshield of a 2022 Ford F-350 was damaged by rocks (amount unknown).

-Property damage from the 500 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Siding on range house was damaged in the amount of $100.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, duty to inform law enforcement of concealed pistol from Shelby County 10 at Shelby County 204, Montevallo. A clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana (approximately 17.4 grams), faux drink can with false top concealing the above listed marijuana and residue, Taurus 9-millimeter handgun, a 12-round magazine and a 34-round magazine were recovered. A total of 47 9-millimeter bullets were damaged/destroyed.

July 29

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief third degree from the 400 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. An apartment door and frame sustained $200 in damages.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Turtle Lane, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 16900 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Chevron/Huddle House. A 2022 Chevy Equinox was damaged (amount unknown).

-Harassment from the 3400 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 400 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. A Samsung 75” TV, three other Samsung TVs of unknown size, a Westinghouse TV of unknown size and an Apple Air MacBook were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Jail, 380 McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 400 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham. The front windshield of a 2015 Nissan Rogue sustained $499.99 in damages.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 West in front of Longhorn Steakhouse, Birmingham.

July 30

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Flagstone Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 1000 block of Sumner Drive, Columbiana. Alprazolam (3.7 grams), marijuana (17.7 grams) and a multi-colored glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-DUI from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 55, Chelsea. A Generation 4 Glock 22 .40-caliber and one Glock magazine with 12 .40-caliber bullets were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 10 block of Wildflower Drive, Maylene.

-Harassment from the 10 block of Wildflower Drive, Maylene.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 50000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett. A Glock 19 x 9-millimeter with two 17-round magazines and a TC ISWB holster were recovered.

-Death investigation from the 4000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 3400 block of Chippenham Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Willow Leaf Circle, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 East at Salser Lane, Birmingham. A rear quarter panel on a 2016 Nissan Rogue was damaged.

-Burglary from the 300 block of Carlow Lane, Birmingham. A Master Lock lock sustained $15 in damages, and two galvanized door handles sustained $15 in damages.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville. A smoke detector, drywall and door/doorknob were damaged.

July 31

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5800 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2020 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Damage to property from the 3100 block of Shelby County 83, Vincent. A metal roof was damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from U.S. 280 West and Chelsea Park Drive, Chelsea. A Hi-Point 45-caliber firearm was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2017 Fiat Spider was damaged.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Stihl blower valued at $800, Stihl weed trimmer valued at $375 and a lock valued at $20 were stolen; a utility trailer latch and fender sustained $499 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Molay Circle, Birmingham.

-SORNA violation from the 100 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby.

-Chemical endangerment of a child from the 0 block of Green Hill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Ridge Lane, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 4300 block of Lakeshore Cove, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea (Walmart). Miscellaneous items totaling $157.52 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Burglary from the 1600 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham. Chanel shoes, a backpack and three gold colored bracelets were stolen; a door frame and door were damaged.

-Theft of property first degree, forgery third degree from the 800 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham. A checkbook was taken and a total of $8,398 in stolen funds was reported.

-Domestic investigation from the 10 block of Daddy Lane, Shelby.

Aug. 1

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 10600 block of Bear Creek Road, Vandiver. A white powdery substance, methamphetamine (3.9 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 7000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A Belk MasterCard, Regions debit card, Max Credit Union debit card, driver license and Michael Kors purse were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5300 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 11000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A Taurus G3 Series 9-millimeter firearm was stolen.

-Criminal trespassing from the 6000 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property first degree from the 7000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2019 Kia Optima was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Troon, Shoal Creek. A 1.2-1.4 carat diamond, white gold setting, diamonds and baguettes on sides in ribbon shape valued at $12,800 was reported.

-Theft of property first degree from the 12000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2021 Toyota Tacoma was stolen.

-Recovered stolen vehicle (Hoover) from Roubidoux Road and Brown Road, Hoover. A 1989 Toyota Tacoma was recovered.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 1800 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A duty vest valued at $340 and outer carrier valued at $130 were stolen.

-Missing person from the 430 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Buie Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1500 block of Royalty Drive, Alabaster.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 14000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A Beretta 9-millimeter firearm was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 70 block of Daffodil Road, Alabaster. A 12” subwoofer for car radio valued at $90, $20 in various bills and change stolen from the cupholder, and approximately one-half tank of gasoline was siphoned from the gas tank of a 2009 Chevy Cobalt.

-Harassing communications from the 700 block of Shelby County 446, Columbiana.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 at Embry Road, Vincent. A 2021 Toyota Rav4 was damaged.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 1800 block of Providence Park, Birmingham. A Regions check was forged for the amount of $44,271.78.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. An unknown extension cord (reported to cost $200) and a roll of wire valued at $250 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Clairmont Road, Sterrett.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Camp Branch Circle, Alabaster. A total of $288.20 was stolen from the victim’s bank account by using his credit card.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 1300 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Drug trafficking, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 West at Mickey’s Circle, Harpersville. A glass pipe with narcotics residue, a white crystal-like substance presumed to be meth in a sealed container (approximately 5.4 grams) and a baggy of methamphetamine (approximately 32.4 grams) were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 4300 block of Shelby County 32, Wilsonville. A clear crystalline substance presumed to be meth (0.4 gram) and an insulin syringe containing clear crystalline residue were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Asberry Road, Montevallo. A Yamaha PW50 mini bike valued at $200 was stolen.

Aug. 2

-Burglary from Holcomb Lane, Columbiana. Two Master Lock keys were stolen.

-Harassment from Holcomb Lane, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, carrying concealed brass knuckles from the 14700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Metro Mini Storage. A green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana (0.2 gram), brass knuckles/knife combo with white writing, “13 MISSFORTUNE” and a Black Shadow System MR 920 9-millimeter handgun were confiscated.

-Disorderly conduct from the 50 block of New Shelby Peninsula, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Chelsea Station Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Property located from the 1000 block of Wesley Trace, Birmingham. A Springfield Armory 9-millimeter firearm valued at $500 was recovered,

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Sharpe Street, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Lilly Drive, Sterrett.

-Criminal trespass from the 300 block of Holcomb Lane, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Miscellaneous clothing valued at $200 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 474, Leeds.

-Domestic investigation from the 60 block of Hawthorne Street, Birmingham.

-Extortion from the 400 block of Heatherwood Drive, Hoover.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Overhill Drive, Vincent. A gas range stove valued at $600 and an in-wall electric oven valued at $300 were stolen; major damage to the floor, walls and ceiling was reported.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. A total of $100 was stolen through Venmo.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

Aug. 3

-DUI from Dunnavant Valley Road and Highland Village Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 3300 block of Afton Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Greymoor Road, Shoal Creek. A golden retriever dog valued at $84.95 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5800 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Willow Ridge Drive, Indian Springs.

-Criminal mischief from the 4000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A 2023 Kia Seltos sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Agency assist from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute from the 5000 block of U.S. 31, Calera.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Hamilton Place, Chelsea. A 2011 Chevy Equinox sustained $500 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 20 block of Buckhorn Valley Drive, Birmingham. A TV wall mount valued at $129.99 and a DVD processor for PC valued at $70 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Marijuana (0.5 gram) and a Taurus G2C 9-millimeter firearm were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Smith Drive, Birmingham. A cracked windshield and driver’s side mirror were damaged.

-Injury to or destruction of state property, etc., by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Booking padded cell padding sustained $1,000 in damages.