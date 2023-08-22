Sunflower summer: Residents enjoy Summer Shindig at Old Baker Farm Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

HARPERSVILLE – Families enjoyed their time picking sunflowers together during this year’s Summer Shindig at Old Baker Farm.

More than 1000 local residents were able to enjoy a variety of activities at the historic Old Baker Farm in Harpersville on Saturday, Aug. 19.

“Everyone that I talked to were very excited and thankful that we hosted this event,” said Pam Baker who manages the farm with her husband Jerry. “People seemed to be happy as they were here and happy as they were leaving, so we’re very grateful.”

This year marked the fifth year that the farm has hosted its Summer Shindig and the event provided attendees with many activities and vendors to enjoy. Locals could enjoy a hayride to the sunflower field where they had the option of cutting sunflowers to take home with them. There were a variety of arts and craft vendors for residents to enjoy as well as several food trucks. There were barn animals for children to meet and a trackless train ride and small playground.

“There’s something to entertain almost any person, young or old,” Baker said.

There was also live music for visitors to enjoy as the Big Canoe Creek band performed on stage and young artist Lynnox Poe sang and played acoustic guitar.

“She’s just trying to get her name out there, and she’s very good,” Baker said.

Residents travel to Old Baker Farm to not only enjoy its annual festivities and produce but also to enjoy one of the county’s historical landmarks.

“We are one of the oldest working family farms in the state of Alabama,” Baker said. “There’s a great legacy here. The Bakers have been here now since 1899. It’s a fun thing for people to come and see a dirty old farm.”

Baker expressed her gratitude for those that came out and made the Summer Shindig a success.

“I don’t even know how to be thankful enough for the public because there was a time in our lives, if we had not started these types of events on our farm, we might have lost this farm,” Baker said. “I wish I could say, ‘Thank you’ individually to every person that comes through and it’s important and we do not take their presence lightly. I’m just very thankful for every person that comes.”

Old Baker Farm has a number of festivities still set to take place throughout the rest of the year.

The farm will hold its annual Cowboy Day event on Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday Oct. 15. There will be a Columbus Day event on Monday, Oct. 9 and the farm will host its Festival Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.

The farm will also hold a special event called “Living History” on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 in which there will be American war illustrations and reenactments as well as demonstrations and camps of the Southeastern American Indians.