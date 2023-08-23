Caught cold handed: Leeds resident arrested for stealing ice cream Published 4:28 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Dale Clinton Rhodes, 65, was arrested for stealing ice cream on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Police say, Rhodes illegally entered the dwelling of a man named Brandon Batton at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20. Rhodes then proceeded to steal $2.67 worth of ice cream of an unspecified flavor and amount.

Rhodes was subsequently arrested by police later the same day at 10:31 p.m. He has been charged with the following:

-Third degree burglary

-Fourth degree theft of property

A person is charged with third degree burglary if a person knowingly enters, or unlawfully remains, in another’s residence with the intent to commit a crime. It is a Class-C felony that can result in up to 10 years jail time.

By contrast, fourth degree theft of property is a misdemeanor, and it is given when the property stolen does not exceed $500 in value.

Rhodes is currently being held at a bond of $11,000. The investigation of this case is still ongoing and details will be released as they become available.