Helena debuts this season’s football program at Husky Day Published 3:21 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

HELENA – The crowd was all smiles and the air filled with an overwhelming sense of team spirit during Husky Day held at Helena High School this past weekend. As always, the students and community of Helena fired themselves up for the new football season and got their supporters ready and excited to start the new year.

In that spirit, the Helena Huskies were on full display at their annual event on Saturday, Aug. 19 with one week to go before their first outing of the season against Chelsea, now set to occur at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. at Helena High School.

The day’s event saw the gates open at the Helena High School Football Stadium at 4:45 p.m. and got things started with the seventh and eighth grade scrimmages. Which were both followed by appearances of Helena Middle School’s volleyball and cross-country teams.

Beginning at 6:15 p.m., attendees were also treated with the introductions to the little league and flag football teams, which included all teams from the first through sixth grades, with them all being accompanied by their accompanying cheer teams.

Following them, at 6:45 p.m., the crowd was then treated to the Helena High School fall sports introductions which included the junior varsity cheer, dance and football teams as well as the varsity cheer, dance and football teams.

The event, though broadly focused on the entirety of the Husky football program, ended with the varsity team serving as the natural cornerstone of the event and brought a pointed focus to the team that will lead Helena High School into this upcoming sports season.

With a roster of veteran senior players bolstering up and backed by the new blood, Helena’s varsity team took the field to the applause of their community and the entire student body in attendance.

This year’s Helena Huskies are a team that is eager to make meaningful headway early on in the season. This spirit follows close behind the disappointing conclusion that summed up last year’s efforts, which saw the Huskies fall just short of making the playoffs.

Despite the sting of last year’s stalled march, the mood at Saturday’s gathering was one only of celebration and an intent readiness to take on the new year.