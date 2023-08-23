Pelham Church of God to hold “Come Home” Sundays Published 11:48 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Church of God will be holding a series of “Come Home” Sundays in September.

On Sundays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, Pelham Church of God will host a series of guest pastors from all over the South. The list of guest pastors will consist of:

-Pastor Ken Hall of Gracepointe Mobile will be speaking on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Pastor Hall has been preaching the gospel for well over 50 years throughout the United States and abroad. Before moving back to Mobile, where he was born and raised, Hall served in numerous leadership positions and on many ministry boards for the Church of God across various states. More information on Pastor Hall can be found at gracepointemobile.church/about/who-we-are.

-Pastor JV Pender of North Rome Church of God will be speaking on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. Pastor Pender received his bachelor’s degree in pastoral ministry at Lee University, where he also met his wife, Moriah. Pender currently works alongside his wife in student ministry at their church. More information about Pastor Pender can be found at nrcog.org/staff/79/.

-Bishop Tim Hill of Cleveland, TN, will speak on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Timothy Hill has served in national and international Christian leadership for many years. As general overseer of the Church of God (Cleveland, TN), he serves as presiding bishop for over seven million church members in over 180 countries around the world. He graduated from Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee, and received a doctorate of ministry from the Church of God Theological Seminary, Cleveland, Tennessee. Bishop Hill has also authored several books of sermons and has written 200 gospel songs. He is the author of the number one song, “He’s Still in the Fire,” which was voted Song of the Year by Gospel Voice Magazine. More information about Dr. Hill can be found at timhillministries.com/more-about-me

Pelham Church of God’s “Come Home” Sundays are open to the public, and registration is unnecessary. Pelham Church of God is located at 2100 County Rd 52 E and can be reached at 205-664-0120. They are open every Sunday.