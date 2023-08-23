Shelby County Football Show: Week 1 Published 11:09 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Tune into the first show of season 7 of the Shelby County Football Show with Andrew Simonson and Alec Etheredge as they breakdown all 10 matchups from the opening week of the 2023 high school football season. We break down our Game of the Week between Chelsea and Helena on Thursday night first and then jump into all of the action.

Thanks to Timberline Golf Club for sponsoring our digital coverage. Make sure to visit Timberlinegc.com to make your tee time for a summer round today or call 205-668-7888. Timberline will go above and beyond to create a memorable experience on one of the top public courses in Alabama.

0:00: Show Open

1:07: Intro

4:25: Game of the Week: Helena vs. Chelsea

11:33: Thompson vs. Opelika

18:32: Oak Mountain at Northridge

23:58: Calera vs. Spain Park

29:49: Pelham at Jackson-Olin

34:14: Briarwood vs. Clay-Chalkville

39:19: Shelby County at West Blocton

43:19: Vincent at Ragland

47:39: Cornerstone vs. Coosa Valley

49:55: Evangel vs. Evangel Montgomery

52:50: Bold Predictions & Close