Cahaba Cycles opens new location in Oak Mountain Published 5:05 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Cahaba Cycles opened its new location at The Canopy at Oak Mountain on Friday, Aug. 18.

Cahaba Cycles’ Pelham branch has officially opened its doors at The Canopy at Oak Mountain as the latest step of the company’s expansion and the new community’s development.

“The new development and new building help get the kind of overall merchandising and look in line with the rest of our new locations,” said Cahaba Cycles Team Member Mitchell Dyskstra. “And then it’ll also just bring in some fresh traffic because there’s going to be the hotels, restaurants and apartments.”

Cahaba Cycles was founded in Cahaba back in 1982 by Kal Malki and his wife, Barbara.

The company’s first storefront location was opened in an old Western supermarket, and they have developed into one of Alabama’s most recognizable brands in the 40 years since it opened.

Cahaba Cycles is now owned and run by Kal and Barbara’s son, Faris Malki, and it only continues to grow.

The new Oak Mountain location is the seventh branch of Cahaba Cycles. Like all Cahaba Cycles locations, this one will offer bicycle sales, repairs and rentals.

“We have basically a full-service bike repair shop,” Dykstra said. “So basically, any repair that you could really need on a bike, we can do it.”

But what makes this particular shop unique is its close proximity to Oak Mountain State Park.

“Oak Mountain State Park is right down the road from us here, and it’s an easy ride in between there and the shop,” Dykstra said. “They’re even widening the road to put a bike lane in, and when that’s done, you can go all the way from the shop to the north Oak Mountain gate over in Hoover.”

Cahaba Cycles’ new location can be found at 2300 Canopy Drive. They are open every weekday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, be sure to call them at 205-987-4043 or visit their website at Cahabacycles.com/about/oak-mountain-pg721.htm.