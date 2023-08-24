Opinion: Making your voice heard Published 12:18 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

There is a tendency in our conversations with one another, and especially on social media, to complain about certain key issues with another. We express our concerns over the economy and may even go as far as to attack public figures. However, at the end of the day, it’s all bark and no bite. We never do anything about it. For local resident Michael Gerrells this was not the case.

Gerrells was concerned about the proposed Walker Springs development and its impact on Alabaster, so he attended an Alabaster City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 14.

At the meeting, he was able to express his concern during the community forum and hear reasoning and feedback from city leaders.

City councils are the closest government representatives you have on a local level and, as your representatives, it is important to discuss key issues to find out if they share your beliefs.

City council meetings are open to the public and provide a chance to discuss issues during community forum or you may chat with councilmembers after the agenda is completed. Representatives of the city may also be reached at your local city hall by phone.

Several locals also recently attended a town hall meeting with the developer of the project, Newcastle Homes as part of the developer’s process to obtain to permit. The feedback residents gave at the meeting was then given to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to examine and consider.

When a decision is made that you disagree with, and believe will be harmful for your city, then express your concern to those who can change it.

Unlike the president, councilmembers are easy to reach. They live in the same city as you, pay the same taxes. If you feel that they do not accurately represent your beliefs then do not support them in reelection, that is the beauty of democracy.