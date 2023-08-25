Asbury UMC to host support groups this fall Published 11:45 am Friday, August 25, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Asbury United Methodist Church is set to host several support groups this September, including a spousal-loss grief support, caregiver support and substance abuse support for families.

This fall, Asbury UMC will host a class for individuals who have recently lost their spouse. “Healing Hearts,” is a spousal-loss support group facilitated by Asbury member Sunny Gilliam working with Community Grief Support. The class will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m. in Room 136. Those interested in the class may register at Myasbury.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/1300/responses/new.

“Attending Grief Support was the best decision I could have made,” Patty Pollard said. “The material provided a clear understanding of the grieving process and what to expect from both a mental and physical health perspective. Others in the group were all experiencing the same loss and shared experience is invaluable and the people I met in support group are now the closest friends I will ever have in my life.”

Those currently caring for a someone who has memory loss due to dementia, Alzheimer’s or a stroke may find comfort in Asbury’s Caregiver Support group. The group meets on the first and third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. in Room 129. No registration is required.

Starting on Thursday, Sept. 7, an interactive series of presentations will be given by Renée Harmon, author of “Surfing the Waves of Alzheimer’s: Principles of Caregiving That Kept me Upright.”

“Through engaging stories and lectures, you will gain knowledge, understanding and a deeper compassion for persons living with all forms of dementia,” said Amy Gonzalez, communications director for Asbury UMC.

The series is intended for persons who are currently caregivers as well as for those who want to learn how to best support these families.

“This support group has been a bright light in what felt like a dark situation,” Wendy Teresi said. “Having the opportunity to share tears and struggles, along with the laughs and encouragement, while being led by Godly mentors is restoring my soul and strengthening my ability to care for my Mom, my family and myself.”

Asbury UMC will also offer a support group for families who have a loved one struggling with substance use disorder. The Substance Abuse Support group, provided by the Addiction Prevention Coalition, is available on Monday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. The group is open to all sober family members and friends ages 18 and older. The group will meet in Room 132 beginning Monday, Sept. 11 and no registration required.