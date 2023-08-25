Man dies in tractor-trailer accident

Published 2:22 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, has claimed the life of Joseph Brennan. (File)

FROM STAFF REPORTS

 HARPERSVILLE – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, has claimed the life of a Cropwell man.

Joseph M. Brennan, 82, was fatally injured when the 2017 Volkswagen Passat he was driving struck the 2006 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Brian A. Moore, 40, of Valley Grande. Brennan was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 25 near the 142 mile marker, approximately one mile south of Harpersville, in Shelby County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

