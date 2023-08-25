Pelham splits opening tri-match against Vestavia and St. Paul’s Published 1:26 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

PELHAM ­– The Pelham Panthers had a busy opening day of the 2023 season, first beating Vestavia Hills, 2-0, and then falling to St. Paul’s Episcopal, 2-0, in a tri-match at Pelham High School on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The Panthers had to work for their opening match victory over Vestavia Hills as they took the first set 25-21 before the Rebels also pulled within five in the second set. Pelham closed out the win and the sweep with a 25-20 second set victory.

Camryn McMinn led the way for the Pelham offense with 12 kills off 31 attempts, racking up a 38.7% kill percentage in the process. Londyn Wynn also had a strong and efficient day with 7 kills off 14 tries for a 50% kill percentage, and Kylee Hester had 22 assists.

Defensively, Wynn and Hester each had seven digs, with McMinn not far behind thanks to six of her own. Kassadi Jones also had three total blocks across the match to lead the Panthers in the category.

In the second game, St. Paul’s jumped out to an early lead in the match thanks to their 25-19 first set win. Pelham couldn’t recover and lost the second set, 25-20, to give the Saints the win after they fell to Vestavia Hills, 2-0, before they played Pelham.

McMinn led the offense again with five kills off 19 swings as well as a pair of aces, and Wynn and Aubrie Smith each had four kills. Hester once again directed the most traffic with 16 assists in the second game.

On the defensive side, Wynn recorded 10 digs, while Hester was close behind with eight for herself. McMinn and Jojo Miller each had two total blocks apiece in the frame.

Next, Pelham will play in the Juanita Boddie Tournament at Hoover High School on Aug. 25 and 26. Their opening game is against Bayside on Aug. 25 at 8:30 p.m., and they will return the next morning to face Baylor from Chattanooga, Tennessee at 9 a.m. and Hewitt-Trussville at 11 a.m.