Cornerstone improves to 2-0 with dominant effort against rival Coosa Valley Published 12:17 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

COLUMBIANA – The Cornerstone Chargers are off and rolling early in the 2023 season after following up a 46-point week-one performance with a 55-point performance against county rival Coosa Valley Academy in a shutout effort.

In their home opener, the Chargers put their first points on the board with 4:35 left in the opening quarter and reeled off 55 more from there en route to a 55-0 victory to improve to 2-0 on the season.

After a wild start to the game, Cornerstone struck first when Drake Dunning scored a defensive touchdown that halted Coosa Valley’s best drive of the opening quarter and instead put the Chargers in front 8-0.

Shortly after, a blocked punt gave Cornerstone great field position once again at the Coosa Valley 7-yard line. One play later, quarterback Zeke Adams ran in the short touchdown run before Keaton Keef added the 2-point play to make it 16-0 with 2:22 left in the quarter.

That, however, wasn’t the last score of the final 4:35, as the Chargers added one more touchdown in the opening quarter with a punt return from Noah Schober to make it 22-0 going to the second quarter.

With the momentum completely in their favor, the Chargers built their lead to become insurmountable in the second quarter.

Adams hit Jackson Waugh for a 30-yard touchdown pass early in the period to make it 29-0 before an interception from Adams gave the ball right back to the Cornerstone offense.

Two plays later, Adams hit Schober for a touchdown pass up the home side line to make it 35-0 with 6:32 left in the opening half.

Cornerstone packed in two more touchdowns to close out the first half with a long touchdown run from Dunning making it 42-0 and Hampton Etheredge following with a pick-6 to make it 49-0 at the break.

The Chargers then added one more touchdown out of the break on a touchdown run from Schober to complete the 55-0 shutout victory in week two of the season.

With the win, the Chargers have now scored a combined 101 points and given up a combined 12 on their way to the 2-0 start.

The game marked the opener for Coosa Valley, who started the season 0-1 with the loss.