Feeding a craving: Cookie Fix coming to U.S. 280 with first Shelby County location Published 12:06 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Things in Shelby County are about to get a bit sweeter along the U.S. 280 corridor after Cookie Fix recently announced a new Shelby County location near the Highway 119 intersection.

With locations currently in Cahaba Heights and Homewood, the newest location will be located in the old Krispy Creme at 5357 U.S. 280 near the Chick-fil-A and Walmart.

The announceent was made via Cookie Fix’s Facebook account with a post from Fatima Maldonado, who will run the store with her mother Blanca.

“We are both so unbelievably grateful for this opportunity,” Fatima said. “My mom and I have always had a passion for food, and we have always loved working together in the kitchen to bring delicious food to our friends and family. We can’t wait to open our doors and start sharing these amazing cookies with everyone.”

Originally founded by Amy Jason, Cookie Fix has received acclaim from customers and critics alike for its fresh ingredients, freshly made desserts and a rotating menu of more than 60 different cookie flavors.

Notably, Cookie Fix was listed on Food Network’s “The Best Cookie Bakeries in the Country.”

The business has recently decided to expand, with the newest location due to drop on Highway 280 in early 2024.

“Cookie Fix has become a household name in Birmingham, Alabama, and we can’t wait to continue sharing these amazing cookies with our friends, family and community,” Fatima said. “We can’t wait to open our doors and sharing these amazing cookies with everyone.”

The Cookie Fix menu features cookies such as the famous chocolate chip, peanut butter S’mores, brwonie bite with a kiss, cookies & cream, funfetti, salted caramel toffee and much more. They also offer cookie cakes, frozen cookie dough to go and other specialities.

Along with the 280 location, Cookie Fix fans can find new storefronts at the following locations:

-Berry Farms in Franklin, Tennessee (opening Fall 2023)

-Clift Farm in Madison County (opening Winter 2024)

-Twickenham Square in Huntsville

Cookie Fix’s current Birmingham locations can be found in Homewood and Cahaba Heights, and catering can be ordered on their website at cookiefix.com/catering-and-events.

The site of the new 280 location can be expected to keep the same hours as other Cookie Fix storefronts, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.