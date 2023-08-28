Caleb’s Cornhole Classic captivates community Published 1:01 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

1 of 34

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Skies were clear and sunny on Saturday, Aug. 26, the day of the third annual “Caleb’s Cornhole Classic.”

The classic is named in remembrance Caleb Micheal Ponder, a young man from Pelham who took his own life in 2018. After Ponder’s death, officers from Pelham’s Police Department directed his family to the Shelby County branch of NAMI, the National Alliance for Mental Illness.

According to their website, NAMI is “an organization of families, friends and individuals whose lives have been affected by mental illness.” NAMI members “advocate for better lives for individuals with a mental illness.”

Ponder’s family quickly became involved with NAMI, and the group profoundly impacted their lives and aided them in their time of need..

“We found an organization that helped us in our grief, and we realized we thought we ought to be more involved,” Caleb’s grandfather, Leon Johnston, said. “Then, during a chapter meeting, the possibility of a cornhole tournament fundraiser possibly being an avenue to raise funds for promoting NAMI funding came up.”

It was decided that the tournament would be named in memory of Caleb Ponder and would serve to raise money for NAMI and spread awareness of mental health issues for Shelby County residents.

“NAMI helps people with all sorts of mental issues,” Johnston said. “Not necessarily just suicide alone or anything like that. For example, they have a great program for people with intellectual disabilities.”

The Cornhole tournament has proven popular amongst Shelby County residents and has been an effective way for NAMI to raise awareness of itself and the programs that they offer. Johnston attributes this success partly to how enjoyable many people find cornhole to play.

“Skill levels are not an impediment to competing,” Johnston said. “Tossing a small bag of corn 27 feet towards a hole in a board is the crux of the game.”

Caleb’s Cornhole Classic has been on hiatus for the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, by all accounts, it came back in full force this year with more than 100 participants and spectators going to Columbiana’s 4-H Center to play cornhole and raise money for NAMI programs.

“Contesting teams and Cornhole fans had a fun-filled day with competition, food, prizes, and the realization they contributed to NAMI’s outreach mission to families in need of informational and emotional support,” Johnston said.