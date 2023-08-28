Montevallo Community Awards recognize citizens Published 10:11 am Monday, August 28, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – After a three-year hiatus, the Montevallo Community Awards returned with the theme “An evening of shining light on our stars in Montevallo.” The Montevallo Chamber of Commerce named its Citizen of the Year, Civic Leader of the Year and other award recipients at the event.

“Everything about tonight is positive,” Emcee Bill Lawson said “It’s a special night.”

The Citizen of the Year award went to Jaqueline Chappell. Jackie, or Penny as most folks know her, has been a Montevallo resident all her life and has dedicated 29 Years to Montevallo Middle School as a paraprofessional with the Special Education Department. She is a diligent member at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and president of the Board of Trustees, a previous Montevallo business owner (Lucky Penny Boutique), an active member of the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and an engaged member of the Montevallo Main Street Board with countless volunteer efforts for numerous organization throughout the city.

“I appreciate it,” Jacqueline said. “Thank you so much.”

The Civic Leader of the Year award went to Ken Jones, manager of Regions Bank Montevallo. For thirty years, Ken has shown civic responsibility by participating in the public life of the Montevallo community in an informed, committed and constructive manner, with a focus on the common good.

“The proof that Ken has longevity in Montevallo civic service is that he received this honor sixteen years ago,” Nelson said. “Wow, the first time in Montevallo Community Awards history.”

Other awards were given to the following recipients:

-Montevallo Arts Collaborative President Melanie Poole presented the Patron of the Arts award to Dr. Bobby Shunnarah with Montevallo Family Dentistry. Dr. Bobby and his staff are huge supporters of the arts in Montevallo.

-Montevallo Boys and Girls Club Unit Director Josh Weeks presented the Partner of the Year award to the University of Montevallo men’s and women’s swim team. UM Head Swim coach Aaron Mahaney accepted the award on behalf of the teams.

-Montevallo Main Street Director Courtney Bennett presented the Magic Maker award to the city of Montevallo Public Works Department. Kirk Hamby, Ken Lewis and Shane Dunaway accepted the award on behalf of the department.

-Shelby Emergency Assistance Director Brooke McKinley presented the Volunteer of the Year award to Jim Hicks, a previous board member and a current volunteer who does so much for the agency.

-Wesley Hallman presented the University of Montevallo Good Neighbor Award to Ronnie Holsombeck, the volunteer assistant coach for softball and serves on the Hall of Fame committee.

Montevallo Chamber Director Adele Nelson presented the Business Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees:

-Alfa Insurance Montevallo (Shawn Payne), Montevallo McDonald’s (Jason Black – Adele Nelson accepting), and Rockco Funeral Home Montevallo (Kristi Hall and Elizabeth Biel).