Five local high schools rank amongst the state’s top 50 Published 12:13 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

Multiple high schools in Shelby County were listed amongst the top 50 best high schools in Alabama according to the most recent U.S. News and World Report rankings.

The five Shelby County high schools that ranked in their top 50 ranking fore best schools in the state are:

-Spain Park High School ranked at No. 6

-Oak Mountain High School ranked at No. 9

-Helena High School ranked at No. 21

-Thompson High School ranked at No. 26

-Chelsea High School ranked at No. 32

The following schools were also on the list but did not rank in the top 50:

-Pelham High School ranked at No. 67

-Shelby County High School ranked at No. 72

-Montevallo High School ranked at No. 73

-Vincent Middle High School ranked at No. 127

-Calera High School ranked at No. 187

The U.S. News & World Report methodology for the Best High Schools rankings consists of College Readiness (30 percent of the overall score), State Assessment Proficiency (20 percent), State Assessment Performance (20 percent), Underserved Student Performance (10 percent), College Curriculum Breadth (10 percent) and Graduation Rate (10 percent). Alabama high school students must earn at least 24 credits in various subjects to graduate, including one credit each in career preparedness and physical education.

In the 11th grade, they take the ACT college entrance exam, according to the Alabama State Department of Education. English language arts, math and science sections of the exam are used as accountability measures.

The following are statistics listed for each of the local schools included in this year’s rankings:

-Spain Park High School- 48.4 percent of students score for college readiness out of 1,579 total students (Grades 9-12)

-Oak Mountain High School- 42.9 percent of students score for college readiness out of 1,540 total students (Grades 9-12)

-Helena High School- 41.4 percent of students score for college readiness out of 1,397 total students (Grades 9-12)

-Thompson High School- 38.6 percent of students score for college readiness out of 2,175 total students (Grades 9-12)

-Chelsea High School- 25.2 percent of students score for college readiness out of 1,433 total students (Grades 9-12)

-Pelham High School- 27.7 percent of students score for college readiness out of 1,141 total students (Grades 9-12)

-Shelby County High School- 15.7 percent of students score for college readiness out of 551 total students (Grades 9-12)

-Montevallo High School- 23.8 percent of students score for college readiness out of 454 total students (Grades 9-12)

-Vincent Middle High School- 13.4 percent of students score for college readiness out of 266 total students (Grades 9-12)

-Calera High School- 15.6 percent of students score for college readiness out of 1,013 total students (Grades 9-12)