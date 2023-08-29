High Cotton Boutique holds grand reopening in Chelsea Published 5:03 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Logan Ragsdale’s dream of owning her own boutique finally became a reality when she became the new owner of High Cotton Boutique in Chelsea.

To celebrate that achievement, High Cotton Boutique in Chelsea held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its grand reopening on Saturday, Aug. 26.

“It’s been a dream of mine—I’ve always dreamed of having a business, especially a boutique,” Logan said. “I’m just so proud of everything we’ve accomplished and how we’ve grown and we can’t wait to accomplish more. We’re excited to be at High Cotton Boutique.”

Logan now runs High Cotton Boutique with the help of her husband, Christian, after purchasing the business from its previous owner Christy Mock in April.

“I bought it from Christy Mock who’s really been supportive and she’s helped me transition so well,” Logan said. “ She is the best, she is such a hard worker and she’s a perfectionist. I’ve really enjoyed learning the ropes from her.”

High Cotton Boutique is located at 415 Chelsea Crossroads and offers a variety of trendy fashion outfits and accessories.

“We offer clothes, accessories of all kinds, shoes (and) little stuff like clips, hair ties, pony tails and keychains,” Logan said.

Logan expressed her enthusiasm for her staff who assist her in running the newly reopened business.

“Taylor and Sammy work for me and they’re both hard-working girls,” she said. “They’re incredible. They’re a great support team and I’m learning a lot from them too. They also made the transition really easy for me.”

During the grand reopening, High Cotton Boutique partnered with Sugar Pie Photo Booth so that attendees could capture their enjoyment with photo taking opportunities.

“They offered to come and do it and they’re really supportive and they’re great,” Logan said. “I would definitely recommend them to anybody.”

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice was also present at the grand reopening to pass out free chocolate and strawberry Italian ice servings to attendees.

“They’ve been so supportive and are a great Italian ice place,” Logan said. “They just opened a Chelsea location and my husband and I go all the time, I highly recommend them also.”

Logan expressed her appreciation for those who helped get to where she is.

“Thank you so much to my family, my friends—they are my true support system and I couldn’t have gotten anywhere without them,” she said. “They are the best and, of course, thank you to our amazing customers. They are lovely in every way. I really enjoy them and I have enjoyed getting to know them.”