Jeannette Elizabeth Morgan

Jeannette Elizabeth Morgan, 77 of Thorsby, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 26, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones. Jeannette was born in Plantersville, Alabama on November 9, 1945 to Bruce and Mary Nichols. The family later moved to Calera, where Jeannette attended Calera High School. After high school, Jeannette went to work for Merchants and Planters bank in Montevallo. She had a very successful career for 42 years retiring as a Vice President of the bank in 2008. After retirement, Jeannette started her second career as a master gardener. Everyone that knew “Ms. Jeannette” knew she could grow anything. Her porch was always full of all type of flowers and plants. She had a nurturing soul for all type of flowers and cared for them almost as much as she cared for her grandchildren. It was about this time that Jeannette and her husband Jerry, moved to Thorsby, Alabama. Her new house was perfect for her to continue her love for gardening, only now she had bigger front and back porches to grow more flowers. She also loved canning all types of vegetables, fruits, jellies and jams. If you visit the house, you were usually walking out with a grocery sack full of mason jars.

Jeannette was an active member of Pleasant Grove #1 Baptist Church in Jemison. She was chairman of the kitchen. She was a godly woman who loved her church, and her church family. As a testament to her work at her church and for her church community, their support during her time of illness to Jeannette and her family was immeasurable. The countless visits by members, the fellowship and all the prayers made Jeannette’s last days very comforting and her family is very thankful for the Pleasant Grove #1 church community.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her father, Bruce Nichols Sr., her mother, Mary Nichols and her sister, Jane Nichols. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-seven years, Jerry Morgan. Her two daughters, Lynn Morgan Glasgow (Spencer) and Stacie Porter. Her grandchildren, Rileigh Williams (Jesse), Tanner Glasgow (Taylor), Averie Porter, Ashlan Glasgow, and Luke Porter.

Her siblings, Nancy Benton (Bill), Bruce Nichols Jr. (Judy) and Joyce Newman and numerous nieces and nephews, all being close to her heart.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 2:00pm from Pleasant Grove Baptist Church No. 1 (4270 Co. Rd. 50 Jemison, AL) with Rev. Billy Wyatt, Rev. Travis Burnett, and Bro. Andy Davidson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:30pm until service time at the church.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Baptist No. 1 Cemetery in Jemison, AL.

Jeannette’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all of her caregivers, her hospice nurses and her church family during her illness.

