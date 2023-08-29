The Shelby County Football Show: Week 2 Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

SCR Stars of the Week are back! Not only do we breakdown all of this week’s exciting matchups, including four county battles, but we name our top four Stars from week one along with several other honorable mentions.

0:00 Highlight reel

1:09 Intro

7:00 Pelham vs. Oak Mountain

11:30: Spain Park vs. Briarwood

15:46 Chelsea vs. Calera

20:35 Helena vs. Buckhorn

23:51 Shelby County vs. Montevallo

27:57 Vincent vs. Winterboro

31:42 Coosa Valley vs. Lowndes and Evangel vs. Southern PRep

35:07 SCR Stars

42:00 Matchup we are looking forward to most this week