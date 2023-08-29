The Shelby County Football Show: Week 2
Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023
SCR Stars of the Week are back! Not only do we breakdown all of this week’s exciting matchups, including four county battles, but we name our top four Stars from week one along with several other honorable mentions.
0:00 Highlight reel
1:09 Intro
7:00 Pelham vs. Oak Mountain
11:30: Spain Park vs. Briarwood
15:46 Chelsea vs. Calera
20:35 Helena vs. Buckhorn
23:51 Shelby County vs. Montevallo
27:57 Vincent vs. Winterboro
31:42 Coosa Valley vs. Lowndes and Evangel vs. Southern PRep
35:07 SCR Stars
42:00 Matchup we are looking forward to most this week