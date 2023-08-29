University of Montevallo wrestling releases inaugural schedule Published 9:20 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – University of Montevallo Wrestling Head Coach Daniel Ownbey has announced the program’s inaugural schedule Friday.

The 2023-24 slate features 14 events from November to February. The Falcons will host two home matches with the first match in program history taking place on Nov. 15 in Trustmark Arena. Montevallo will host its second and final home match of the year on Jan. 30 against Huntington.

“We are beyond excited to finally hit the mat this season,” head coach Daniel Ownbey said. “I believe we have put together a schedule that will best prepare our wrestlers for regionals and nationals.”

On Nov. 5, the wrestling team officially begins its inaugural campaign as the squad travels to the Patriot Open in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Next, Montevallo will open Conference Carolinas play against Newberry and Allen in a tri-match on Wednesday, Nov. 8, in Newberry, South Carolina.

On Nov. 12, the schedule sees UM head to Franklin Springs, Georgia for the Georgia Open, before the Inaugural home match on Nov. 15.

Montevallo will travel to Powder Springs, Georgia on Nov. 18 for the Life University Open. To round out the fall slate, the Falcons will visit Indianapolis, Indiana for the Midwest Classic December 16-17.

Once the calendar turns to 2024, the Falcons dive into conference play first with a tri-match against Emory and Henry University and Bluefield State on Jan. 10 in Virginia. Looking over the rest of the season, Montevallo will partake in two more in-conference tri-matches on Jan. 26, against King and Lincoln Memorial, and on Feb. 8, against Lander and Emmanuel in Greenwood, South Carolina.

The rest of the spring portion sees the Falcons on the road against Reinhardt, on Jan. 10 and at the Greyhound Duals/Open Feb. 3-4, in Indianapolis.

Montevallo’s second home match will take place on Jan. 30 against in-state foe Huntingdon.

The inaugural Conference Carolinas Championships will take place on Feb. 17-18. NCAA Regional dates are set for Mar. 2. Nationals will take place Mar. 15-16.