Jefferson State to host College Night for adults Published 10:03 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – Jefferson State will host a College Night on Tuesday, Sept. 12, specifically for adults who are considering beginning or returning to college. This casual come-and-go event will provide information on how to get started and display the many resources, programs and support services at Jefferson State.

The event will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the Judy Merritt Health Sciences Building on the college’s Shelby-Hoover Campus.

“Many adults are interested in starting college for the first time, returning to school or learning new skills—but they may not know where to start and they don’t know what resources Jefferson State has to support them,” said David Bobo, director of Community and Media Relations at Jefferson State. “This event will be a great opportunity for adults to learn about the college’s career programs and the many support services available.”

During the event, participants can also hear from other adults who have overcome the typical barriers that adults face in completing college.

Families and children are welcome, and refreshments will be provided. College Night participants will learn more about: