Ronald Edward Morrison, Jr Published 10:32 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Edward Morrison, Jr announces the passing from this life on earth to Eternal life on August 26, 2023. He was 81 years old.

The funeral service will be held at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Montevallo on Wednesday, Aug 30. Monsignor Paul Rohling and Fr Bradley Jantz are officiating and Bolton Funeral Home is directing. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until 11 AM. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM. He will be laid to rest at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.

Born in South Dakota, Ron was raised in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Marquette University where he met his spouse, Joyce Gehred. It was not long into their marriage that he gifted Joyce with a nickname that stuck – Duffy – derived from her iffy abilities playing golf. Upon college graduation, Ron was commissioned an officer in the US Army. Ron loved the military and it was a defining element in his character. His service included a tour in Korea, and a tour in Vietnam. It was there that he suffered the loss of his leg. During a year of rehabilitation in Denver, he learned to snow ski and he even became a ski instructor in an amputee ski program. Ron placed God and Country above all. He earned Airborne Ranger status, earned a Combat Infantryman Badge, and was awarded 5 Purple Hearts and 2 Bronze Stars.

Post military he used his skills in various companies working in production management, culminating with his own tool business. Ron retired early, and he and Duffy moved to Shelby Shores on Lay Lake.

Ron’s war injury never stopped him from doing the things he loved. Whether it was boating, gardening, tinkering in his shop, building things, refurbishing boats, or home renovations, he was not about to be slowed down. Ron was incredibly supportive of Duffy’s hobbies. Anything he could do to give physical and moral support, advice, encouragement – he gladly did. He would even bravely go in a fabric store to acquire a “must have” item for some project or other. Ron was also a loving father, who taught his daughters to love God, their country, the benefits of hard work, and how to be mentally tough. He will be greatly missed.

Ron also loved to grill foods of all kinds, learned to make beer and wine, and delighted in sharing his talents with friends and neighbors. Whether with family, lake friends, or new acquaintances he was ready for a fun filled party or a deep philosophical conversation. He was also a very faithful son and spent countless hours helping and then caring for his parents.

Ron’s faith was another defining element of his character. His faith sustained him through the really tough times, and gave him strength to the end. May he now find that perfect peace in Christ. His favorite psalm, Psalm 23, was beloved and cherished.

Ron is survived by his wife: Duffy; their two daughters: Michelle (David) Ivey and Teresa (Jeff) Poore; their grandchildren: Hunter and Andrew Ivey, and Abby and Alex (Allison) Poore; and his brother: Samuel Morrison.

The family wishes to humbly and sincerely thank the dedicated and caring people of SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice. Their support and love is very much appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tunnel to Towers (T2T.org), or to PreBorn (preborn.com)

Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.