State Rep. Susan DuBose invites public to attend town hall meeting Published 9:42 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

State Representative Susan DuBose announced that she is holding an open forum town hall meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Shelby County Services Building, located at 19220 U.S. Highway 280. The event will be open to the public.

Butch Burbage, who represents Shelby County on the Birmingham Water Works Board, will provide a presentation and answer questions. While DuBose will discuss the enactment of her legislation that requires college athletes to compete in sports based on their biological sex.

“In addition to reviewing the important bills and measures that were passed during the 2023 legislative session, we will look ahead to the issues that await lawmakers when we gather for the next regular session,” DuBose said. “I believe strongly that my job as a legislator is to reflect the beliefs, principles, and values of the citizens that I swore an oath to represent and town halls like this one allow me to gather valuable feedback and insight on what my constituents want us to accomplish.”

Under the provisions of the law DuBose passed, community colleges and public four-year colleges and universities must prohibit transgender women from participating in athletic teams, sports, or competitions initially designed for cisgender women. The new law will also apply to transmen wishing to participate in sports, and has been denounced by many public officials and members of the LGBTQ+ community as merely being an excuse to persecute the transgender community.

Other issues of both state and local prominence will also be discussed at Dubose’s open town hall, and residents in attendance are invited to raise topics of concert that they feel need attention.