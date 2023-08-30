Thompson remains #1 in 7A Week 1 rankings, Pelham, Vincent also top ten Published 5:00 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

After the first week of the regular season, the Thompson Warriors, Pelham Panthers and Vincent Yellow Jackets all found themselves where they started the season: in the top ten of the ASWA state rankings.

The Warriors were voted #1 in 7A for the second straight week, while Pelham and Vincent each moved up a spot in their respective rankings, the Panthers to #9 in 6A and the Jackets to #7 in 2A.

Thompson earned all but one first place vote thanks to their season opening 44-13 win in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic against Opelika. The Warriors got off to a slow start, but recovered well thanks to a 23-point second quarter that set them on their way to victory.

Freshman Trent Seaborn finished his start with 20-for-26 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns, while other Thompson players made a big impact like Deuce Oliver, Kolby Hearn and Michael Dujon on offense and Kaleb Harris from the defense.

The Warriors will have a Week 2 bye after their game against IMG Academy was cancelled due to Hurricane Idalia hitting IMG’s campus in Bradenton, Florida.

Thompson will resume their schedule in Week 3 with a matchup against Vestavia Hills, who are ranked #4 after their season opening win over Mountain Brook.

Spain Park also received eight votes to check in at #12, and Oak Mountain received one vote after both the Jags and the Eagles impressed with their Week 1 wins over Calera and Northridge, respectively.

Pelham moved up a spot to #8 because of their strong performance against Jackson-Olin in Week 1, as the Panthers took the game 21-6 thanks to great nights on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Clayton Mains earned 191 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns, including two on the ground. New lead back Mike Grayson also had 17 carries for 92 yards, and CJ Tolbert lived up to the preseason hype as the top target with six catches for 77 yards.

The Pelham defense also posted an impressive shutout as the only Jackson-Olin touchdown came from a Panthers fumble which the Mustangs returned for a touchdown.

Pelham will take on Oak Mountain in Week 2 as the Panthers come home for the first time this season looking to secure a win over their rivals from Class 7A.

Helena earned three votes to finish in a tie for 17th place in this week’s rankings. The Huskies put together a dominant night all around the field to beat Chelsea, 50-14.

Vincent rose in the rankings to #7 after the Jackets took down Ragland, 29-20 in their season opener. Vincent proved to voters that they did reload after losing a successful senior class last year, as quarterback Casen Fields showed promise with both his arm and legs.

Rykelus Robertson also rushed for 125 yards as he seeks to be one of the county’s top backs this year, and Phoenix Maxwell stepped up as a big new receiver for the Jackets. Aiden Poe also had a strong day on both ends of the field and picked up two interceptions on defense.

More importantly, the Jackets also proved that they could win a close game after finding themselves in many lopsided games last season. Vincent will have a chance to make an even bigger statement in Week 2 against Winterboro.

To see the full rankings, check the list below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Thompson (19); 1-0; 237 Auburn (1); 1-0; 173 Central-Phenix City; 1-0; 167 Vestavia Hills; 1-0; 125 Enterprise; 1-0; 103 Hoover; 0-1; 98 Dothan; 1-0; 65 Hewitt-Trussville; 0-1; 64 Mary Montgomery; 1-0; 53 Foley; 1-0; 26

Others receiving votes: Austin (1-0) 9, Spain Park (1-0) 8, Baker (1-0) 4, Fairhope (1-0) 4, Daphne (1-0) 2, Oak Mountain (1-0) 1, Prattville (0-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (19); 1-0; 237 Clay-Chalkville (1); 1-0; 182 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-0; 151 Parker; 1-0; 127 Muscle Shoals; 1-0; 106 Hartselle; 0-1; 91 Mountain Brook; 0-1; 80 Theodore; 0-1; 48 Pelham; 1-0; 40 Benjamin Russell; 1-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (0-1) 12, Gadsden City (1-0) 9, St. Paul’s (1-0) 8, Fort Payne (0-1) 5, Homewood (0-1) 4, Mortimer Jordan (1-0) 4, Athens (1-0) 3, Helena (1-0) 3, Hueytown (0-1) 3, Oxford (1-0) 3, Decatur (1-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Ramsay (19); 1-0; 237 Charles Henderson (1); 0-0; 181 Pleasant Grove; 1-0; 156 Faith-Mobile; 1-0; 130 Moody; 1-0; 96 UMS-Wright; 0-1; 94 Beauregard; 1-0; 75 Gulf Shores; 1-0; 59 Demopolis; 1-0; 40 Leeds; 0-1; 32

Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (0-0) 19, Guntersville (1-0) 6, Scottsboro (1-0) 6, B.C. Rain (1-0) 4, Fairview (1-0) 2, Headland (1-0) 2, Eufaula (0-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Andalusia (17); 1-0; 231 Cherokee Co. (2); 1-0; 174 Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 165 Jackson (1); 0-0; 138 Oneonta; 1-0; 104 Jacksonville; 1-0; 103 Anniston; 1-0; 78 Handley; 1-0; 66 T.R. Miller; 1-0; 39 West Morgan; 1-0; 18

Others receiving votes: Westminster-Huntsville (0-1) 14, Priceville (0-1) 3, Deshler (0-1) 2, West Blocton (1-0) 2, Bayside Aca. (1-0) 1, Etowah (0-1) 1, Randolph (0-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

St. James (17); 1-0; 229 Gordo (1); 1-0; 157 Piedmont (1); 0-0; 156 Mars Hill Bible (1); 1-0; 151 Mobile Chr.; 1-0; 113 Madison Aca.; 1-0; 96 Houston Aca.; 1-0; 83 Sylvania; 0-0; 62 Pike Co.; 0-0; 43 Geraldine; 1-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-1) 11, Straughn (0-0) 9, Ohatchee (1-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 4, Thomasville (0-0) 2, W.S. Neal (1-0) 2, Fayette Co. (1-0) 1, Southside-Selma (0-0) 1, Winfield (1-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Fyffe (20); 0-0; 240 B.B. Comer; 1-0; 171 Pisgah; 0-0; 153 Highland Home; 1-0; 146 Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-0; 113 Reeltown; 1-0; 105 Vincent; 1-0; 78 Goshen; 1-0; 50 Ariton; 0-1; 36 Aliceville; 0-1; 13

Others receiving votes: Luverne (1-0) 12, Collinsville (0-0) 11, Lanett (1-0) 10, G.W. Long (0-0) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Leroy (15); 0-0; 223 Elba (1); 1-0; 170 Pickens Co. (2); 1-0; 163 Meek (1); 1-0; 141 Sweet Water (1); 1-0; 120 Spring Garden; 1-0; 93 Lynn; 0-0; 72 Brantley; 0-1; 71 Millry; 0-1; 23 Florala; 0-0; 17

Others receiving votes: Coosa Chr. (0-1) 13, Linden (1-0) 11, Loachapoka (1-0) 11, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 4, Georgiana (0-1) 2, Keith (1-0) 2, Maplesville (0-1) 2, Kinston (1-0) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Glenwood (19); 2-0; 235 Lee-Scott; 1-0; 173 Patrician (1); 1-1; 150 Lowndes Aca.; 1-0; 147 Jackson Aca.; 2-0; 110 Chambers Aca.; 1-1; 93 Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 71 Clarke Prep; 1-1; 64 Southern Aca.; 2-0; 44 Banks Aca.; 1-0; 32

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (2-0) 8, South Choctaw Aca. (0-1) 7, Fort Dale Aca. (2-0) 3, Lakeside (2-0) 2, Escambia Aca. (1-1) 1.