Arrest reports from Aug 12-20
Published 9:45 am Thursday, August 31, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 12-20:
Alabaster
Aug. 14
-Julian Jacinto Altamirez, 23, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 15
-Joshua Caleb Simmons, 42, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree harassment.
-Odilon Ramirez Mota, 29, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Johnny Ray Wright, Jr., 42, of Sulligent, alias warrant/driving while license revoked.
Aug. 16
-Timothy Shane Postell, 38, of Pelham, alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th).
Aug. 17
-Phillip Edward Darden, 55, of Birmingham, alias warrant (violation of court order), capias warrant (driving while revoked) and capias warrant (operating vehicle without insurance.)
-Jason Michael McDaniel, 32, of Wilsonville, possession of a controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and ignition interlock misdemeanor.
Aug. 18
-Alex Tyronica Prewitt, 23, of Maylene, assault with bodily fluid and public intoxication.
Aug. 20
-Carlos Hernadezbellow, 30, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Niki Hope Talton, 53, of Pelham, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
-Michael Cameron McKinney, 38, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Helena
Aug. 14
-Angel Marin Ochoa, 22, bail jumping second degree.
Aug. 16
-Christopher Aaron Jackson, 24, domestic violence 3rd degree.
Aug. 17
-Deisland Martez Haynes, 31, bail jumping second degree.
Aug. 18
-Man Huu Nguyen, 33, failing to appear (traffic).
Aug. 20
-Samuel Kimani Muchiri, 40, bail jumping second degree.
Montevallo
Aug. 12
-Alize’ Tyrell Mims, 20, of Centreville, agency assist arrest.
Aug. 14
-Angel Marin Ochoa, 22, of Bessemer, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Aug. 15
-Cheryl Leneice Devinner, 45, of Montevallo, public peace – DC disorderly conduct.
-Eric Nicalos Tyes, 37, of Calera, traffic – FT contempt of court – failing to appear.
Aug. 16
-Teresia Michelle Gibson, 48, of Cottondale, use of possession with intent to use drugs, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana, appearing in public place under the influence and court ordered arrest.
Aug. 17
-Reginald Vick Smith, 23, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Pelham
Aug. 14
-Kelsey Redding, 28, of Hoover, traffic – fail stop sign and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Orbel Mejia, 23, of Alabaster, traffic – failure /refusal to display insurance.
Aug. 15
-Jeffrey Chaney, 44, of Helena, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Kelderick Swan, 31, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family and violation of a domestic violence protection order – obstruction.
-Darryl Steele, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Aug. 16
-Iva Williams, 53, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
-Tracy Thames, 56, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
Aug. 17
-Kelderick Swan, 31, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family and violation of a domestic violence protection order – obstruction.
-Cassandra Bradley, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Aacoreyah Woods, 19, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Aug. 19
-Randall Nalls, 41, of Pelham, disorderly conduct – failure to obey a police officer, resisting arrest and domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.