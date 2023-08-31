Arrest reports from Aug 12-20 Published 9:45 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 12-20:

Alabaster

Aug. 14

-Julian Jacinto Altamirez, 23, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 15

-Joshua Caleb Simmons, 42, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree harassment.

-Odilon Ramirez Mota, 29, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Johnny Ray Wright, Jr., 42, of Sulligent, alias warrant/driving while license revoked.

Aug. 16

-Timothy Shane Postell, 38, of Pelham, alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th).

Aug. 17

-Phillip Edward Darden, 55, of Birmingham, alias warrant (violation of court order), capias warrant (driving while revoked) and capias warrant (operating vehicle without insurance.)

-Jason Michael McDaniel, 32, of Wilsonville, possession of a controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and ignition interlock misdemeanor.

Aug. 18

-Alex Tyronica Prewitt, 23, of Maylene, assault with bodily fluid and public intoxication.

Aug. 20

-Carlos Hernadezbellow, 30, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Niki Hope Talton, 53, of Pelham, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

-Michael Cameron McKinney, 38, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Helena

Aug. 14

-Angel Marin Ochoa, 22, bail jumping second degree.

Aug. 16

-Christopher Aaron Jackson, 24, domestic violence 3rd degree.

Aug. 17

-Deisland Martez Haynes, 31, bail jumping second degree.

Aug. 18

-Man Huu Nguyen, 33, failing to appear (traffic).

Aug. 20

-Samuel Kimani Muchiri, 40, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

Aug. 12

-Alize’ Tyrell Mims, 20, of Centreville, agency assist arrest.

Aug. 14

-Angel Marin Ochoa, 22, of Bessemer, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Aug. 15

-Cheryl Leneice Devinner, 45, of Montevallo, public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

-Eric Nicalos Tyes, 37, of Calera, traffic – FT contempt of court – failing to appear.

Aug. 16

-Teresia Michelle Gibson, 48, of Cottondale, use of possession with intent to use drugs, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana, appearing in public place under the influence and court ordered arrest.

Aug. 17

-Reginald Vick Smith, 23, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Pelham

Aug. 14

-Kelsey Redding, 28, of Hoover, traffic – fail stop sign and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Orbel Mejia, 23, of Alabaster, traffic – failure /refusal to display insurance.

Aug. 15

-Jeffrey Chaney, 44, of Helena, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Kelderick Swan, 31, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family and violation of a domestic violence protection order – obstruction.

-Darryl Steele, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Aug. 16

-Iva Williams, 53, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Tracy Thames, 56, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

Aug. 17

-Kelderick Swan, 31, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family and violation of a domestic violence protection order – obstruction.

-Cassandra Bradley, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Aacoreyah Woods, 19, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Aug. 19

-Randall Nalls, 41, of Pelham, disorderly conduct – failure to obey a police officer, resisting arrest and domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.