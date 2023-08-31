Howard Neal Jaudon Published 8:23 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

Howard Neal Jaudon, age 83, went to be with the love of his life, Faye Jaudon, Saturday, August 26, 2023.

He was born in Flat Creek, AL on July 27, 1940, to his parents, William Frank Jaudon and Anniebelle Sexton Jackson, both have preceded him in passing. Howard is also preceded by the loving wife, Faye Jaudon; brother, William Ray Jaudon (Sheila); and grandson, Devon Neal Woods.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Jaudon of Calera, AL; daughters, Lisa Woods (Eddie) of Montevallo, AL, Amanda Bittner of Columbiana, AL, and Regina Gothard (Joe) of Calera, AL; grandchildren, Zaine Woods (Margeaux), Makaela Woods, Jaida Woods, Kiersten Gothard, Megan Gothard, Khloe Gothard, Matthew Collum (Jenny), Michael Collum (Dana), Kortnie Channin (Mike), Khalsie Barrett, Nicki Burroughs, Nicolas Jaudon, Curtis Jaudon, and Ethan Jaudon; great grandchildren, Lake Woods, Leo Woods, Everett Woods, Oliver Woods, Wes Collum, Karlee Dutton, Bently Cleckley, Lillie Collum, Lilah Collum, Mac Collum, Ezri Davis and Trea Channin; and sister, Mary Bryant (Rodney).

The family is respecting Howard’s wishes and there will not be any services at this time.