Land transactions for Aug. 8-18 Published 9:39 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Aug. 8-18:

Aug. 8

-Sharon Posey to Richard Bret Tucker, for $250,000, for Lot 4 in Olde Towne Forest Second Addition.

-Andrew S. Roy to Scott M. Planson, for $304,000, for Lot 1209 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 2nd Amended Plat.

-Frankie J. Walker to Philip Jordan, for $213,500, for Lot 26 in Union Station Phase 1.

-Laura Greenberg to Billy J. Cummings, for $330,000, for Lot 6 in Golden Meadow Subdivision Final Plat.

-Holland Family LLC to Stephanie Nicole Rothe, for $15,000, for Lot 34 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Honcho LLC to David Brown, for $246,900, for Lot 26 in Lake Terrace Resurvey of Lot 15 Lake Lane First Sector.

-Kevin Wayne Henderson to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $258,000, for lot 62 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-Jami L. Livingson to Charles Joseph Ledoux, for $360,000, for Lot 262 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Christian Metcalf to Jasper Easton, for $223,000, for Lot 83 in Meriweather Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Roy Alfonso Arceo to Alfonso Arceo-Equivel, for $405,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Elizabeth J. Bishop to Josh Smitherman, for $190,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in Reynolds Addition to the Town of Montevallo.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Erin Jones, for $575,979, for Lot 1747 in Blackridge Phase 7.

-Angela Hollingsworth to Clayton Reid Carson, for $347,000, for Lot 1015 in Arbores of Forest Parks.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $237,912.77, for Lot 36 in Oak Tree.

-Kelsey Nileo Davis to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $222,400, for Lot 79 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Eagle Investments LLC to Shri Shayona LLC, for $470,000, for Lot C-3 in Eagle Point First Sector Phase II.

-Patrick R. Roll to Andrew Michael Svendsen, for $640,000, for Lot 61 in Brook Highland 2nd Sector.

-Kirk E. Petty to Kevin Thomas Tice, for $661,000, for Lot 14 in Heatherwood 9th Sector Phase II 1st Amended Final Record Plat.

-Darnell Eggleston to Bradley Colvin Ramey, for $320,000, for Lot 17 in Highlands Second Sector.

-Abby Nixon Stone to Linda Diane Hurt, for $265,000, for Lot 197 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Adams Homes LLC to Monique I. Pettway, for $302,725, for Lot 886 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 2 Resurvey of Lots 853 through 924.

-Shenita Jean Murrell to Shenita Jean Murrell, for $324,500, for Lot 331 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

Aug. 9

-Vita Jo Padalino to Timothy Beckham, for $540,000, for Lot 2459 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Bettye W. Sims to Shawn E. Callahan, for $175,000, for Lot 15 in Fall Acres Sector Two.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sreechand Vemuru, for $309,900, for Lot 21-19 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Jamie Rogers to Kristan McIntosh, for $250,000, for Lot 13 in Park Place First Addition Phase 1.

-Margaret A. Rasp to Deborah C. Jones, for $191,200.27, for Lot 6 in J G Lacey’s Subdivision First Addition Resurvey,

-John W. Brannon to William D. Bounds, for $310,000, for Lot 37 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase II.

-Teresa K. Long to Michael W. Long, for $482,300, for Lot 66 in Sterling Gate Sector 4 Resurvey of Lots 66 and 67 Final Plat.

-Teri Long to Michael Long, for $482,300, for Lot 66 in Sterling Gate Sector 4 Resurvey of Lots 66 & 67 Final Plat.

-Bryan K. Hoagland to Bryan K. Hoagland, for $236,210, for property in Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Sara Green to Muhammad Zohair, for $215,000, for Lot 54 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase Two Resurvey.

-Keri Crim to Keri Crim, for $205,770, for Lots 15 and 16 in J H Dunstans Map and Survey of The Town of Calera.

-Larry Darnell Smith to McCaloph Caston, for $387,000, for Lot 112 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Steven Michael Drumwright to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $323,700, for Lot 31 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Dream Homes AL LLC to Experts Hired LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 20 in Chanda Terrace 6th Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Joshua Aiken, for $250,000, for Lot 3 in Royal Pines.

-John Smith to Jacqueline Porter, for $300,000, for Lot 163 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Patrice Blankenship to Maritza Torres, for $263,000, for Lot 81 in Cottages at Stonehaven Second Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Sara LeJeune, for $508,469, for Lot 136 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Melissa Griffin Sovoie to Michael Lee Russell, for $650,000, for Lot 31-04 in Highland Lakes 31st Sector.

-Jennifer D. Elliott to Leann Sherer, for $512,000, for Lot 181 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.

-Donald C. Smith to Michael S. Allen, for $420,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Kristen Herring to Caleb Canada, for $220,000, for Lot 44 in Hidden Creek II Second Sector.

-Drake Routh to Christian Watkins, for $355,000, for Lot 21 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Cherry Properties LLC to Garrett Ponder, for $549,000, for Lot 402 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Melissa Davis to David Martin Davis, for $24,600, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Matthew Ryan Youngblood to Ashley Routh, for $310,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-De La Torre Keat to Michael Lewis Cole, for $250,000, for Lot 86 in Stratford Place Phase III Amended Resurvey of Final Plat.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lots 114, 115, 118, 128 and 129 in Melrose Landing Subdivision Phase One.

Aug. 10

-Dianna Elliott Suttle to Alfred E. Smith, for $360,000, for Lot 335 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-WSL Enterprises LLC to Lovelady Ministorage LLC, for $50,000, for property in Sector 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Lovelady Ministorage LLC to Elisavet Velasco, for $90,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Donna S. Marcrum to Gerry Herndon, for $763,550, for Lot 52 in Parc at Greystone.

-Tommy Lee Bayard to Steven Earl Connell, for $3,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Tommy Lee Bayard to Steven Earl Connell, for $3,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Tommy Lee Bayard to Steven Earl Connell, for $3,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Sandra Lynne Barnett Roberson to James Michael Barnett, for $129,660, for Lots 11, 12, 13 and 14 in South Calera.

-Cassie L. Holcombe to Pamela Perryman, for $155,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Rodney T. Grill to Charles A. Mus, for $450,000, for Lot 1326 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-David R. Johnson to Jimmy D. Cook, for $569,900, for Lot 23 in Grey Oaks Sector III.

-Durand Robinson to Charles Herndon, for $232,500, for Lot 4 in Chase Plantation Amended.

-Courtney McHan to David Nganga Nginga, for $269,900, for Lot 10 in Green Valley 4th Sector.

-Peggy W. Page to Stacey Duffey, for $245,000, for Lot 312 in Wyndham Wyndwood Sector Resurvey of Lots 310, 311 and 312.

-Thomas H. Daspit to Daniel A. McHan, for $464,000, for Lot 380 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Annette O. Oxley to Montana Jackson, for $280,000, for Lot 175 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 7.

-Leslie G. Tucker to Timothy Garrett, for $295,000, for Lot 10 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Two.

-King Family Holdings LLC to Aziz Shunnara, for $215,000, for Lot 54 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-Jason Tanner Young to Annette Oxley, for $190,000, for Lot 45 in Fairview.

-Kathryn M. McWhorter to Trey A. Englebert, for $271,000, for Lot 17 in Marengo Sector One.

-Alvin L. Wallace to International J A D E Group Inc., for $52,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Wallace Subdivision.

-Montana Jackson t Jeffrey Monien, for $255,000, for Lot 116 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Robert J. Rogers, for $304,910, for Lot 360 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Annette Oxley to John Brown, for $165,000, for Lot 45 in Fairview.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Darrick Stallworth, for $566,000, for Lot 733 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Evelyn Pilkington to Lana C. Lacey, for $175,000, for Lot 541 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

Aug. 11

-Richard Anderson to Benjamin Keith Johnson, for $50,000, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Clay O’Neal to Lewis F. Jones, for $198,000, for Lot 2 in Aaron Clayton Clay O’Neal Subdivision Final Plat.

-Gordon L. Smith to Craig Cooper Knowles, for $725,000, for Lot 4 in Greystone Farms Brae Sector Amended Plat 2nd Amended Plat.

-Charles Jordan Bailey to Brent Alexander Nail, for $373,000, for Lot 110 in Mallard Landing Phase 1.

-Deanna W. Walls to Michael E. Brill, for $385,000, for Lot 6 in Park Forest 6th Sector.

-Nina T. Adair to Xingen Wu, for $645,000, for Lot 1606 in Eagle Point 16th Sector.

-AMC Holdings Inc. to McIntyre Properties LLC, for $2,450,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Richard Tinnell to Nina L. Tarpley, for $345,000, for Lot 81 in Narrows Point Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Priteshkumar Aka Patel to Greathome LLC, for $262,000, for Lot 202 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Brian Eugene Millwee to Tyler Duncan, for $470,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Lisa Howard to Lisa Howard, for $154,950, for Lot 54 in Thorn Berry Subdivision.

-Eugene V. Kelley to Deep South Partners LLC, for $304,000, for Lot 17 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector Third Phase.

-Heath Davenport to Christopher Linn Parker, for $260,000, for Lot 4 in Fall Acres Subdivision Third Sector.

-Sharon Chandley-Smith to Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church, for $145,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Maureen S. Simpson to Chelsea Paige Ferguson, for $275,000, for Lot 45 in Timber Park Phase III.

-Cynthia D. Morrison to Chad Thompson, for $745,000, for Lot 22 in Cove at Greystone Phase 1 Amended Map.

Aug. 14

-Shanda N. Dixon to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $263,900, for Lot 14 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Gregory Lewis Parker, for $1,050,000, for Lot 1354 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Robert Shane Wheeler to Tom Eli Stevens, for $266,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-MCLP Asset Company Inc. to Hossein Dovaltabadi, for $95,250, for Lot 305 in Gables Condominium.

-Lauren Nicole Carrigan to Harold Thomas Bishop, for $180,000, for Lot 11 in Timberleaf Townhomes.

-Michael I. Fish to Eddie L. Lewis, for $707,000, for Lot 738 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector.

-Ruth Kles to David A. Renta, for $235,000, for Lot 153 in Cambrian Woods Condominium.

-Chris Barnes to Linda Sue Patterson, for $1,275,000, for Lot 104 in Greystone Legacy 1st Sector.

-Lynda W. Stout to Jason Masters, for $515,000, for Lot 16 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Belarmino Ordonez Mejia to Amedeo H. Orellana Ramirez, for $25,000, for Lot 9 in Dunstans.

-Kevin Clayton to Caroline Chadwick Brown, for $445,234, for Lot 68 in Homestead Third Sector.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Patricia Pollard Howard, for $469,900, for Lot 31 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Rodney Alvin Brooker to Andrew Elliott, for $257,290, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jonathan D. Thomas to Christian H. Baldwin, for $315,000, for Lot 47 in Forest Hills 2nd Sector.

-Patricia L. Garver Lambert to Robert Joseph Webster, for $560,000, for Lot 2305 in Riverchase Country Club 23rd Addition.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Todd M. Lankford, for $793,140, for Lot 1 in Chelsea Cove.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Joseph Phillip Roberto, for $733,000, for Lots 34, 35 and 36 in Lokeys Landing Phase II.

-Charlotte Powell to Hunter McCoy Properties, for $27,500, for Lots 1 and 3 in Extension Map of Aldmont.

-Benjamin W. Short to Professional Property Management Services LLC, for $375,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Robbie L. Estes Kivette to Thomas James Goode, for $210,000, for Lot 22 in Magnolia Parc.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Hunter McCain, for $259,900, for Lot 91 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Five.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to David Diehl, for $252,500, for Lot 128 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Inverness Vineyard Church to World Mission Society Church of God, for $1,425,000, for Lot 1 in Inverness Vineyard Church Subdivision.

-Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Jennifer Lindsay Hidalgo, for $50,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Travis A. Badeaux to Travis A. Badeaux, for $10,000, for Lot 26 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase IV.

-Store Growth and Development LLC to McCullough Snappy Service Oil Co. Inc., for $1,100,000, for Lots 9 and 10 in Mullins Addition to Helena.

Aug. 15

-Booth Helena LLC to Store Growth and Development LLC, for $700,000, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Diane Barnett Roper to Oscar Vazquez Castaneda, for $48,495, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Sarah C. Mayo to Esteban G. Martinez, for $255,000, for Lot 285 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Maurice Turgeon to Robert M. Turgeon, for $200,000, for Lot 6 in Carleton Estates.

-Adams Homes LLC to Jose Luis Armendariz Terrazas, for $316,794, for Lot 3 in Yellow Leaf Farms 2010 Resurvey.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ruth Christine Kles, for $309,650, for Lot 21-36 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Connie L. Hendon to Lorraine K. Robertson, for $360,000, for Lot 358 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase I Resurvey of Lots 357, 358, 359 and 360.

-Nelson M. Garcia to Joseph T. Bolino, for $705,000, for Lot 527 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lorena Del Pilar Diaz, or $315,850, for Lot 21-30 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Christopher A. Martin, for $235,000, for Lot 33 in Lokeys Landing Phase II.

-Dawn Bussing to Meghan Christine McGillivray, for $701,700, for Lot 712 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Sandra C. Anderson to Joshua M. Anderson, for $337,000, for Lot 4 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

-Donna Garner Mayo to Alyssa Hochstetler, for $277,500, for Lot 315 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Robert Harris to Robert Stroupe, for $269,900, for Lot 439 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Matthew D. Padgett to Maurillio Pineda, for $375,000, for Lot 80 in Park Forest 7th Sector Phase I.

-Jeff Bentley to Birmingham Community Deaf Church, for $305,000, for Lot 8 and part of Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9 in Buck Creek Cotton Mills.

-Patricia L. Reames to Patricia L. Reames, for $472,410, for Lot 15 in Greystone First Sector Phase VI Resurvey of Lots 15 & 16.

-Joel D. Short to Daniel Evans, for $299,900, for Lot 979 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-James Steven Layton to Frederick Brackin, for $550,000, for Lot 1 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Anna Davidson, for $711,326, for Lot 1756 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Financial Freedom Riders Investment Club LLC to Jason R. Hill, for $25,000, for Lot 39 in Marengo Subdivision Sector Two.

-Harold S. McCary to Carlton David Huggins, for $635,000, for Lot B2 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Michael Ogodo to Boubacar Thiam, for $610,000, for Lot 51 in Grand Oaks.

-Wayne Alan Hester to Haley S. Hester, for $123,000, for property in Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Nathaniel Stamps to Jimmy McKeever, for $95,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Betty Crutcher Gracy to Amy Denise Bokenhamp, for $305,000, for Lot 301 in Weatherly Credenhill Sector 21.

Aug. 16

-James E. Bearden to Amairani B. Burgos, for $230,000, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Hunter Gaskins, for $679,919, for Lot 1726 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Cureaka D. Coleman to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $288,800, for Lot 25 in Meadow Brook Townhomes.

-Tyler C. Blackwell to Austin R. Thorne, for $275,000, for Lot 111 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Robert E. Bullington to Nicholas Bryson Miller, for $309,900, for Lot 17 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-Elza Ghensev to Elza Ghensev, for $10,000, for Lot 3-49 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Michael Allen Smith to Michael A. Smith, for $10,000, for Lot 69 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1 Amended Plat.

-Charlotte Dannette Buse to Caleb Dewayne Buse, for $18,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Sherri A. Ableman to Christopher Bland Alexander, for $52,450, for Lot 2 in Frances Alexander Family Subdivision Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Channesia Newsome, for $824,900, for Lot 537 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Kimberly Jordan Smith to Cahaba Building Group LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 11 in Dearing Downs 11th Addition.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Sarah C. Mayo, for $559,000, for Lot 813 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Scott Edward Hangen to Ian E. Stewart, for $188,000, for Lot 19 in Lathams Addition to Montevallo.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Marchila Hamilton, for $645,000, for Lot 1-506 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase V.

-D R Horton Inc. to Nicole Deason Parker, for $289,900, for Lot 98 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Elizabeth E. Wright to Elizabeth E. Wright, for $238,934, for Lot 40 in Keeneland Valley.

-Harold Jerome Turner to Mary W. Turner, for $329,250, for property in Section 26, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Mary W. Turner to Mary W. Turner, for $164,625, for property in Section 26, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Margaret Anita May to Antwayne Smith, for $280,000, for Lot 470 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Merline Nesbitt to Kotte Living Trust, for $232,000, for Lot 36 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Michael Wayne Shelton to Robert H. Kilber, for $410,200, for Lot 13 in Chelsea Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-Ryan Counts to Mary Jane Webb, for $445,000, for Lot 534 in Riverwoods Fifth Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Joshua Standifer to Thrive Capital LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 431 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector Resurvey.

-Olive Tree Homes LLC to Blake A. Lockhart, for $366,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-David Martin to John Shaw, for $270,000, for Lot 110 in Camden Cove Sector Two.

-Carl D. Skinner to Tauna Johnson, for $222,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Etress and Broadhead Subdivision.

-Laverne E. Cohill to Jesus Hernandez Miranda, for $232,000, for Lot 134 in Ivy Brook Phase Three.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Roy W. Ledbetter, for $361,150, for Lot 58 in Palmer Cove Condominium.

-Elizabeth G. Foster to Margaret Anita May, for $245,000, for Lot 105 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-Earl Stanley Caummisar to Earl Stanley Caummisar, for $323,850, for Lot 4 in Oak Glen First Sector.

-Ashley Buchanan to Joshua Thomas, for $12,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

Aug. 17

-Phillip R. Trimm to Ryan Counts, for $525,000, for Lot 52 in Lacoosa Estates.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lots 325, 326, 328, 329 and 330 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 1.

-Ashley D. Vining to Ashley D. Vining, for $239,300, for Lot 160 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2.

-Jackie D. Vining to Jackie Dale Vining, for $241,200, for Lot 6 in Park Forest Second Sector.

-Joan L. Gowens to Wesley Priborsky, for $130,000, for Lot 1 in Hill Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $957,896.97, for Lots 26, 27, 47 and 50 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-Bettye S. Stacy to Ricky L. Harrison, for $300,000, for Lot 21 in Laurel Woods 6th Sector.

-Brandon D. Todd to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $92,120, for Lot 4 in Highway 1 Estates.

-Lori Newell to Dreambox LLC, for $395,000, for Lot 8 in Metrock Industrial Park Resurvey of Lots 7 & 8.

-Dianne Douglas Davidson to James Steven Layton, for $525,000, for Lot 148 in Brook Highland 5th Sector.

-Timothy W. Hames to Jefferson Dos Santos, for $342,000, for Lot 7 in Windstone III.

-Susan Roberts Gatlin to Patricia Roberts Bahr, for $60,000, for property in Section 27, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Charles Linker to Alex W. Bishop, for $287,000, for Lot 523 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase II.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Michael Hill, for $362,900, for Lot 44 in Villages of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Angela Smith to Nila Renee Gorham, for $227,500, for Lot 326 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 1.

-Sunset Properties LLC to Broadway Group LLC, for $85,000, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Javier Canales to JC Drywall Inc., for $103,030, for Lot 2 in Metrock Industrial Park.

-Sally M. Montgomery to Atonya Lachelle Horton Burks, for $281,000, for Lot 88 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-Ted Poczatek to Manuel Martinez Zuniga, for $1,250,000, for Lot 7 in Indian Crest Estates Third Sector First Addition.

-Carolyn J. Eagar to Lisa C. Hall, for $278,800, for Lot 22 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

Aug. 18

-William A. Venable to Wade Boothe, for $150,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Tara L. Davis to Yanis Boumber, for $599,000, for Lot B-16 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Wildcat Construction LLC to Jared Lee Buckmaster, for $599,000, for Lot 13 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-Timothy Russell Taylor to Justin Laddie, for $224,900, for Lot 2 in Taylor Family Subdivision at Parkview.

-Jose Balmore Landaverde to Seth Mills, for $220,000, for Lot 81 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-JLH Investments LLC to Graham Building Company LLC, for $75,000, for Lots 19, 20 and 21 in Mountain Lake.

-Carol G. Collier to Shannon Garrett Humphrey, for $205,300, for Lot 72 in S. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 6.

-Relyk Holdings LLC to Kellie Vaughn, for $13,000, for Lot 637 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 1.

-Jonathan E. Pearson to JFB Capital Services Limited Partnership, for $120,017, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Lindsey G. Buff to Zachary D. Pittman, for $308,000, for Lot 116 in Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Brian King to Maurine Abney, for $190,000, for Lot 1102 in Horizon Condominium.

-Sequoia II LLC to Richard M. Pensivy, for $310,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Doug Connolly to Benjamin D. Prater, for $260,000, for Lot 21 in St. Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector Three.

-Venture South LLC to Carlos Martinez, for $250,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Paula Elizabeth Jackel Thornton to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $195,900, for Lot 3 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Barry D. Butts to JRP Properties LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 15 in Plantation South Sector II.