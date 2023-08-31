Municipal police reports for Aug. 12-20 Published 9:42 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 12-20:

Alabaster

Aug. 14

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 500 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a crack pipe with residue.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen was an iPad charger valued at $25.

-Lost property from the 200 Block of Chandler Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a pistol valued at $300.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Kentwood Way (residence/home).

Aug. 15

-Information only form the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of Barkley Circle.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Damaged were structures – other commercial/business valued at $1.

-Alias warrant / driving while license revoked from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue.

-Harassment from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1200 Block of Siskin Drive (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 2800 Block of Smokey Road.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Depot Street (cyberspace).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of Cedar Grove Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Aug. 16

-Alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th) from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Galloway Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Industrial Park Drive (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a black Kia Sorrento valued at $500.

-Information only from the 10000 Block of Highway 119.

Aug. 17

-Alias warrant (FTA violation of court order) and capias warrant (driving while revoked) from the 800 Block of Wheeler Avenue, Madison.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a pink purse/handbag/wallet valued at $50.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Silver Creek Parkway (residence/home).

-Damaged property from the 1200 Block of Simmsville Road (specialty store). Damaged was structures – side wall valued at $500.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Dogwood Cove.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were two used syringes, a white powdery substances, two loaded syringes, unknown type drug; 1 gram of white powder substance, Heroin; 0.2 grams loaded syringe and Heroin; 0.2 grams loaded syringe.

Aug. 18

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of 11th Street NW (residence/home). Damaged was an exhaust pipe valued at $500.

-Property damage from the 1200 Block of 2nd Street NE (residence/home). Damaged was an automobile; grey Dodge Journey valued at $1.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 800 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2100 Block of Kent Dairy Road. Stolen was cash valued at $6,368.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Aggravated theft by deception from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $11,900.

-Publix intoxication from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (park/playground).

Aug. 19

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Simmsville Road at 5th Avenue (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground). Damaged was a restroom – female valued at $20,000.

-Information only from the 800 Block of Independence Drive. Recovered was a taser 7 3.5 degree cartridge.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive.

-Information only form the 100 Block of Forest Parkway.

-Property damage from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground). Damaged was automobile; white Toyota Avalon valued at $1.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1100 Block of Henry Drive (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $40.

Aug. 20

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 and Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of Cambridge Point Circle (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (other/unknown). Damaged was a large window glass valued at $1.

-Information only from the 8200 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station).

Helena

Aug. 13

-Bail jumping second degree from 15th Street, Bessemer.

Aug. 14

-Property damage from Wyndwood Lane.

Aug. 15

-Property damage from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Domestic dispute from the 2000 Block of Bridlewood Terrace.

-Suicide attempt from the 500 Block of Fieldstone Drive.

-Domestic violence 3rd from Bridlewood Terrace.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Cederbend Circle.

-Probation violation from Native Dancer Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Independence Circle.

Aug. 16

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of River Crest Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree ($500 or less) and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Cedar Bend Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from Cedar Bend Drive.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from 1st Avenue East.

Aug. 17

-Miscellaneous from the 2200 Block of Old Cahaba Place.

-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Trail.

-Domestic incident from Dearing Downs Drive.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

Aug. 18

-Miscellaneous from River Valley Terrace.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Rockhampton Circle.

-Domestic incident from Native Dancer Drive.

-Civil dispute from Rock Terrace Drive.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from Bridlewood Drive.

Aug. 19

-Domestic violence third degree assault 3rd from Rye Circle.

-Domestic incident from Dearing Downs Drive.

Aug. 20

-Bail jumping second degree from County Road 52 West at Riverwoods Parkway.

Montevallo

Aug. 12

-Incident from Cedar Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a Honda driver side front and back door, and a Toyota rear passenger tail light valued at $1,050.

-Harassment from Highway 25 (commercial).

Aug. 13

-Incident from Moors Spring Road (residence/home).

-Incident from Middle Street (other/unknown). Damaged was a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado front bumper and 2019 Toyota Tacoma tailgate valued at $1,000.

Aug. 15

-Property damage from Industrial Road (highway/street).

-Disorderly conduct from County Road 17 (residence/home).

-Property damage from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2007 Ford F150 front bumper and a 2003 Ford F150 passenger door valued at $800.

Aug. 16

-Use or possession of drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Main Street (government/public building). Recovered was marijuana 1.80 grams, blue glass smoking pipe and marijuana grinder valued at $3.

Aug. 17

-Harassment from County Ridge Road (residence/home).

Pelham

Aug. 13

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Civil dispute from Cambrian Ridge Trail.

-Domestic violence from Pelham Parkway.

-Drugs – pros def from Metro Parkway.

Aug. 14

-Theft from Admin Drive.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Panther Circle.

-Identity theft from Admin Drive.

-Lost property from Admin Drive.

-Burglary from Little Mountain Circle.

Aug. 15

-Property damage from Chandalar Lane.

Aug. 16

-Theft from Pardue Road.

-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 North.

-Theft from Pardue Road.

Aug. 17

-Criminal mischief from Oliver Street.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Southgate Drive.

-Fraud from Tecumseh Trail.

-Public assist from Pelham Parkway.

-Identity theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Suicide attempt from Huntley Apartment Drive.

-Fraud from Drivers Way.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassment from Admin Drive.

-Wreck private from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Huntley Apartment Drive.

Aug. 18

-Overdose from Helena Road.

-Burglary from Southgate Drive.

-Fraud from High Hampton Drive.

Aug. 19

-Theft – vehicle from Admin Drive.

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Amphitheater Road.

-Harassing communications from King Valley.