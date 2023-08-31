Sheriff’s reports from Aug. 4-10 Published 9:37 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 4-10:

Aug. 4

-Property damage from an unnamed location.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Baron Drive, Chelsea. A DVD box set of Gilligan’s Island valued at $50 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 600 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Sheffield Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2000 block of King Charles Court, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 23000 block of Hilbun Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 0 block of Tree Top Line, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 3400 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-strangulation, harassment from the 400 block of Shelby County 219, Montevallo.

Aug. 5

-Burglary, stalking from the 100 block of Flat Rock Canyon, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 200 block of August Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 150 block of Narrows Parkway, Birmingham. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 200 block of August Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 90 block of Hiawatha Road, Shelby.

-Theft of property, burglary from the 300 block of Perkins Ranch S., Columbiana. A Stoger 350 12-gauge valued at $290, Winchester Auto 1100 16-gauge valued at $500, Henry Lever Action .22-caliber valued at $500, Altobelli Silver Eagle 12-gauge valued at $270, Thompson Center Compass 7-mm-08 Nixon Pro Stop scope valued at $339 and a Mosburg 835 12-gauge valued at $280 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 200 block of Narrows Point Lane, Birmingham. An ECO Credit Union check was made out for $12,500.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 3000 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Found property from the 21100 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. A Chase Visa Debit card was recovered.

-Property damage from the 250 block of Beeswax Park Road, Columbiana. A 1995 Hurricane deck boat 250 HP was damaged.

-Duty upon striking fixture from the 5000 block of Old Mill Circle, Pelham. A mailbox valued at $100 was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 800 block of Paradise Cove Lane, Wilsonville at Oak Island. A total of $1,060 was recovered.

-Property damage from the intersection of Alabama 25 and Shelby County 5, Columbiana. A driver’s door window was damaged (amount unknown).

Aug. 6

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 at Alabama 119, Birmingham. A green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana (approximately 3.6 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 300 block of West College Street, Columbiana. Marijuana (approximately 7 grams) was confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from Meadow Ridge Road and Meadow Croft Lane.

-CHINS (child in need of supervision) from the 0 block of Grant Street, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 300 block of Turnberry Road, Birmingham. A golf cart sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham. A glass pipe with marijuana wax residue, plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance presumed to be cocaine (approximately 3.6 grams) and a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana (36 grams) were reported.

Aug. 7

-Criminal mischief from the 3000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A large gate and cedar posts sustained $600 in damages.

-Harassment from the 1400 block of Camp Branch Circle, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 at Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. Two orange pills inscribed with “M AMPHET 30MG” (Adderall, approximately 0.9 gram) and multiple small clear plastic bags containing suspected marijuana (approximately 7.1 grams) were confiscated.

-Hindering prosecution from the 100 block of Fulton Road, Columbiana.

-Attempting to elude from the 100 block of Fulton Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 4100 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of services from the 100 block of Fleming Road, Vincent. Electricity was stolen (amount unknown).

-Incident from the 8600 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. A mini motorcycle was damaged; wallet and contents were confiscated; and an H&R in Gardner USA revolver-Model 929 .22-caliber was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Park Springs Lane, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing meth (0.3 gram), marijuana (28 grams) and a yellow Xanax pill (0.5 gram) along with drug paraphernalia including a glass marijuana pipe, glass meth pipe, marijuana grinder and digital scale containing drug residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Bridlewood Terrace, Helena.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1200 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. A radar detector and mounting kit valued at $200 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 12900 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Agency assist from the 2800 block of Brookside Drive, Mobile.

-Theft of property third degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A pocketbook/wallet with driver’s license and various cards valued at $200 were stolen.

-Incident from the 8000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Incident from the 4900 block of Hawthorne Place, Chelsea.

Aug. 8

-Theft of property, criminal trespass from the 5400 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. A 2018 LS model 4150 front end loader tractor valued at $30,796 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 700 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. Xanax (50 count), Wellbutrin (45 count) and Percocet (45 count) were stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 2000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea. A two-story home was damaged.

-Information only from the court deputy training room, Shelby County Courthouse, Columbiana.

-SORNA (Sex Offender Registration Notification Act) incident from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 400 block of McBrayer Drive, Vincent.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton.

-Property damage from Shelby County 43 at Shelby County 491, Vandiver.

Aug. 9

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 7000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 1800 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 7700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 1600 block of Wingfield Drive, Birmingham.

Aug. 10

-Identity theft from the 0 block of McConico Road, Vincent.

-Menacing from the 300 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Fire investigation from the 5000 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham. A wall sustained fire damage.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 6000 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. A 2016 Lexus RX350 was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 2000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Back porch railing sustained fire damage.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0 block of Williams Cemetery Road, Columbiana. Four large, decorative potted plants valued at $400 were stolen.

-Missing person from Camp Branch, Alabaster.

-Criminal mischief from the 400 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene. A Predator 6500 generator sustained $679 in damages.

-Injury to or destruction of state property, etc., by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A jail recreation yard phone sustained $100 in damages.