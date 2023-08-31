Spain Park beats Shades Valley on senior night Published 3:40 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

NORTH SHELBY ­– Spain Park honored the seniors who have made a great impact on the Jags’ volleyball program on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and they fittingly gave their senior class a win on their special night.

The Jags came out on top against the Shades Valley Mounties in a sweep to claim a senior night win and continue their strong start to the season.

Spain Park and coach Kelleye Bowen started the night by honoring the four seniors on their 2023 roster with a special ceremony. Defensive specialists Grace Devlin and Rigby Perrien, right side Mae Elliott and middle blocker Ella Ussery were all recognized ahead of the night’s matchup with the Mounties.

Once the game started, Spain Park found themselves in a battle with Shades Valley. They edged out the Mounties, 25-23, to take the first set in a tight fight.

Then, in the second set, the match remained close and only a few points separated the sides as the final points drew near. The Jags closed out the set with a 25-22 win to build a 2-0 lead in the series and put Spain Park just one set win away from taking the match.

Spain Park did just that in the third set, as they built a bigger lead in the third set that the Mounties could not overcome and won the match, 3-0, behind a 25-18 third set victory.

Megan Ingersoll led the Jags with nine kills of 28 attempts for a +0.250 hitting percentage. Alexa Benda was close behind her with seven kills of her own.

Reagan Gilbert had a stellar night on the service line, claiming nine aces on 21 serves. Setter Cailyn Kyes also continued her solid start with 24 assists.

Devlin had a senior night to remember with 14 digs to lead Spain Park in the category, which was two more than Ingersoll’s 12. Elliott had five kills and Perrien had four digs and three kills to round out a great senior night for the trio of upcoming graduates.

Next up for Spain Park, they will travel to Alabaster to face the Thompson Warriors on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.