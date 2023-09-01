Helena sweeps John Carroll to earn win in area opener Published 5:13 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

HELENA – Helena entered their match with John Carroll looking for a rebound win to kick off area play, and they did just that with a strong straight-sets win over the Cavaliers.

The opening points of the match were closely contested, and John Carroll had a 7-6 lead early in the match. Helena struck back, however, and went up 13-9.

The Huskies kept their lead down the stretch in the set, going from up six to up 11 with a 24-13 lead to force set point. From there, Helena hit 25 points and took the first set to go up 1-0 in the match.

Helena came out strong in the second set and established a commanding 9-3 lead that only increased as the set went on. The Huskies extended their lead to eight when they went up 12-4, and after a 6-1 run, they were up 18-5.

Helena kept cruising down the stretch, closing out the set from a 21-6 lead to finish the second set with a dominant 25-8 win.

John Carroll responded well in the third set and found themselves up early, 7-4. Helena then tied up the game at 10 while battling with the Cavaliers, and they eventually went up 15-13.

They built out their lead from that point on, establishing a four-point lead with five points left to win the match, and while John Carroll drew within three down the stretch, Helena pulled away by winning the last two points to take the final set, 25-20, as well as the match, 3-0.

Addison Dockery led the offense with 13 kills while also helping the defense with nine digs and a block. Setter Kylie Scoles stepped up for the Huskies, earning 26 assists, six aces and two kills on offense while also grabbing nine digs on defense.

Over on the defensive side, Presley Lively led the way with 12 digs, and Cammi Pugh was close behind her with 10 of her own to go with her pair of aces.

Haylie Deifenderfer also turned in a solid night with five kills, an assist and a dig for the Huskies as they closed out the Cavaliers in three sets.

Helena improves to 3-2 and will have Tuesday off before travelling to Calera on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. to face the Eagles.