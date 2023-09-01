Peoples Bank of Alabama announces Pelham location Published 1:20 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – On Friday, Sept. 1, the Peoples Bank of Alabama announced its expansion into Shelby County with the opening of its Pelham branch location at 2267 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, AL 35124.

“Expansion into Shelby County with this new location at the intersection of Highway 31 and Cahaba Valley Road provides an excellent opportunity to serve another area where we live, work, and do business ourselves,” said Brian Bertella, Metro Central Regional Market president. “We are excited to showcase our big bank capabilities with small town roots to Pelham and the surrounding communities in northern Shelby and southern Jefferson counties.”

Peoples Bank of Alabama, headquartered in Cullman, is a community bank that claims to be dedicated to serving families, individuals, workers, and businesses in north and central Alabama.

“This move to consolidate our international park office into the new Pelham branch is an investment we’ve made to improve access to banking services for our existing customers through a traditional location that includes a drive-thru and an ATM with 24/7 access,” said Chuck Herndon, Peoples Bank of Alabama president “We also look forward to the opportunity to develop new relationships with the people and businesses of Pelham and other communities nearby. On behalf of our board and executive management team, we invite you to visit our newest location on Pelham Parkway, meet our first-class team of bankers, and experience firsthand what community banking is all about.”

Peoples Bank of Alabama has yet to officially announce when its Pelham location will officially open, but details will be reported on as soon as they are available.

“We are in the banking business because we believe in helping individuals with their financial well-being,” said Peoples Bank in an official statement. “Whether it’s a loan to buy a couple’s first home, or a commercial loan to help a business expand, our passion is helping our neighbors achieve their dreams. That’s why we are the people’s bank – because we care about people. Visit our website at Peoplesbankal.com and learn more about how you can save, grow, and invest with confidence.”