Thompson survives road test at Auburn in five sets Published 4:31 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

AUBURN – The Thompson Warriors entered Auburn High School ready for a battle with the Tigers, and they survived a back-and-forth game to claim a big road win in five sets.

The Tigers took control of the first set and got off to a good start with a 25-15 opening set win. Thompson, however, came out in the second set ready to respond.

The Warriors fought with Auburn in the second frame and walked away with a 25-18 victory to tie up the match and send a statement to the Tigers.

The third set was even until the end, and both teams fought to take control of the match with a 2-1 lead, but it was Auburn who closed the deal in the final points to win the third set 25-23.

Needing wins in both sets four and five to take the match, Thompson got started towards that goal with a 25-17 fourth set win to tie up the match going into the 15-point final set.

Both Auburn and Thompson brought their best to the final frame, and it was a battle down to the last points. With the Warriors up just 14-13 on match point, they sealed the deal and took the fifth set, 15-13, to win the match, 3-2.

Chloe Mittelstadt had a career day for the Warriors, earning 25 kills for her best night in a Warriors uniform. Olivia Kelly had 41 assists and also hit well on offense, going for a .222 hitting percentage.

Thompson coach Judy Green said the Warriors’ defense was one of the key reasons why they won the game, and Kenzly Foote and Abby Faith Campbell both led the way for the defense down the stretch. Foote had 28 digs during the match, which led the way over Mittelstadt’s 24.

Anne Shelby also had a great day on both ends of the floor, earning 7 kills and 6 total blocks. Thompson as a team also hit for a +.171 hitting percentage during their five-set victory.

The Warriors will use Labor Day weekend to recover before they face Spain Park back at home on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.