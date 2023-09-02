Coosa Valley shut out by Lowndes after technical issues end game Published 2:22 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

HARPERSVILLE – After a rough first week of the season where they were shut out by the Cornerstone Chargers, the Coosa Valley Rebels were faced with a tough task of rebounding against one of the top teams in AISA.

While there were some bright spots on defense for Coosa Valley, the Lowndes Rebels showed their talent and skill with a 51-0 victory in Harpersville on Friday, Sept. 1.

Lowndes came out strong and jumped out to a commanding lead in the first half. Coosa Valley’s offense had little answers in response, which allowed Lowndes to extend their lead and put them in a great position to win the game.

However, neither team was able to show their full potential as the game was called at halftime due to a transformer issue according to Coosa Valley head coach Vince DiLorenzo, forcing the game to end with Lowndes leading 51-0.

Coosa Valley did have some success on defense despite the lopsided result. Brycen Wilson had eight tackles on the night, and Coby Moore added six tackles of his own as they found success against Lowndes.

Konner Steele struggled at quarterback for Coosa Valley, earning 12 all-purpose yards off a completion and some action on the run.

Lowndes entered the matchup as the fourth-ranked team in AISA in the latest media poll after their 41-0 opening week win over Macon-East Academy. Lowndes previously had a bye week in Week 2, which meant both Lowndes and Coosa Valley had played just one game up until Friday night’s showdown.

Friday’s game was also each team’s first region game, and Coosa Valley will look to bounce back in the games to come to give themselves a chance to contend for the AISA playoffs.

Next for Coosa Valley, they will face Lakeside at home on Friday, Sept. 8. The Rebels lost to Lakeside, 43-11, last year, but Lakeside has a first-year head coach in Buck McDonald.